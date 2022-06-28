5 rarest items to find in Minecraft 1.19 update

The Minecraft 1.19 update introduced several new items like mud bricks, mangrove wood planks, echo shards and froglights. Many of these items are pretty difficult to get and some are extremely valuable, like echo shards, which can be used to craft recovery compasses.

They're found in Ancient Cities, which are some of the rarest structures to find. They're also widely considered to be the best structure in the game, given their high-end loot, which includes a few exclusive items.

After the 1.19 update, there have been plenty of rare items to find. Discovering these items is not only good for progressing in the game but is also a feat in and of itself. Here are the rarest items that crafters can find in Minecraft 1.19.

Minecraft 1.19 update: Rarest items to find and where to get them

5) Otherside music disc

The Otherside music disc debuted in Minecraft 1.18. New music is always popular when updates come out, but especially the ones that are on music discs. They are all pretty rare, but a few of them are nearly impossible to come by.

For Otherside, it can only be found in two places: a stronghold altar chest and in an Ancient City chest. They have an 8.4% chance and a 2.5% (2.4% in Bedrock) chance of spawning in those spots, respectively.

Given that these two are among the most difficult structures to find, their rarest loot spawns are even more difficult to find.

4) Echo shards

Recovery Compass and Echo Shard (Image via Mojang)

Echo shards are brand new to the 1.19 update, but they're quickly becoming an important item. A recovery compass can be used to point players to their last point of death. It's incredibly valuable since death means the loss of items, which often includes a map.

However, that item is hard to craft. Players need eight echo shards, which can only be found in Ancient Cities, a.k.a. one of the rarest structures. Even if they find an Ancient City, the chest only has a 29.8% chance of having up to three echo shards, which aren't very good odds.

3) Pigstep music disc

The Pigstep music disc is probably the most difficult one for Minecraft players to get their hands on. It can only be found in Bastion Remnant chests with a 5.6% chance of spawning. Unfortunately, Bastion Remnants are far rarer than Nether Fortresses and the Nether is difficult to explore.

Finding a Pigstep music disc means that players have found one of the rarest structures with one of the rarest items. It also means they braved the Nether for probably a very long time, which is no small feat.

2) Elytra

bruuuuuuuh8753 @bruuuuuuuh8753 #Minecraft #NintendoSwitch

that time my elytra broke midair and i somehow

landed in water that time my elytra broke midair and i somehowlanded in water #Minecraft #NintendoSwitchthat time my elytra broke midair and i somehowlanded in water https://t.co/eDcREJuVBK

The Elytra is extremely rare since it is probably the most difficult item to even get to. Doing so requires having found the stronghold, entered the End, defeated the Dragon and avoided all Enderman mobs on the way to the End City. Not to mention the Shulkers that populate the cities.

If players get to the right End City that has an Elytra, they're lucky since those are hard to find. They're also probably the most dangerous structure in the game, so having an Elytra is an impressive flex as well as being very useful.

1) Enchanted golden apple

Hoppaw ☃️ | 2022 @TheRealHoppaw i heard were talking about notches and apple, so here's notch's apple from minecraft i heard were talking about notches and apple, so here's notch's apple from minecraft https://t.co/bP6nt1LuYp

Enchanted golden apples are amazing, but they're probably the rarest item in the game. They can spawn in several different Minecraft chests, but each of them has a very small percentage chance. They can be found in chests at the following locations:

Dungeon chest 13.1%

Mineshaft chest 11.4%

Ancient City chest 28.4%

Bastion Remnant treasure chest 16.5%

Desert temple chest 12.6%

Ruined portal chest 11.5%

Woodland mansion chest 13.1%

Many of these structures are hard to find, too.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the author.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far