5 most realistic mods in Minecraft

Minecraft is known for its blocky textures and to-the-point goals. However, players may want to stem from vanilla Minecraft, through mods that are off the wall and crazy or more natural and realistic mods.

For players wanting more realistic mods, down below are the 5 most realistic mods for Minecraft, so make sure to check them out!

Realistic Minecraft Mods

5) Oh The Biomes You'll Go

Image via CurseForge

Oh The Biomes You'll Go an exploration and adventure mod that will take Minecraft players through 80 magical, realistic and breathtaking biomes.

For players looking for more realistic (or magical!) biomes, this is perfect. It adds tons of new biomes, 40 new tree types, 28 types of wood, over 200 new blocks and items, as well as new ores and armor/tool sets.

Some of the new biomes include meadows, shattered glaciers, dover mountains/marshlands, cypress swamplands, seasonal forests, valleys and much much more.

For players who are interested, the mod can be downloaded here!

4) Realistic Torches

Image of CurseForge

In the Realistic Torches mod, more realistic mechanics are added in order to make torches and lighting more realistic.

In this mod, there are several different features: torches are unlit when crafted, torches burn out after 60 minutes and torches are extinguished when rained on, amongst a few other features.

For most Minecraft players, torches are a constant need, but with this mod, players start using more permanent light sources, such as sea lanterns or glowstones.

For players who are interested, the mod can be downloaded here!

3) Magneticraft

Image via CurseForge

Minecraft, for most players, is about natural crafting and taking what the vanilla Minecraft world gives them and making the best out of it. However, lots of players want more out of Minecrat.

Magneticraft is the perfect modpack for players looking for a more realistic approach to machines and factories. The modpack includes large multiblock structures, power systems, heat mechanics, conveyor belts and much, much more.

Adding machines and factory items might seem a little unnatural, but for players looking for a very realistic approach, this modpack is for them.

For players who are interested, the mod can be downloaded here!

2) Realistic Item Drops

Image via CuseForge

In Minecraft, when items drop, they float and can be obsorbed into players' inventory slots. While dropping items is realistic, the way they drop in vanilla Minecraft can make it seem slightly unrealistic.

In this modpack, items will drop and lay flat on the ground rather than hovering in the air. As a bonus, players can throw items and catch them mid-air. Finally, auto-pick up can be disabled if the player wants.

For players who are interested, the mod can be downloaded here!

1) Mo' Bends

Mo' Bends is the most downloaded realistic Minecraft mod. In vanilla Minecraft, movements from the player and every other mob seems very stiff but everything changes with this mod.

Mobs such as spiders have different movement animations, making them realistic spiders. Zombies slouch over slightly when walking, and when flying in creative mod, there is a more realistic flying animation, making it look like an actual superhero.

For players who are interested, the mod can be downloaded here!

Edited by Gautham Balaji