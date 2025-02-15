5 simple decorations you can add to your Minecraft builds

When you build your Minecraft base, you have a lot of freedom offered by the game. You can either build a small hut or a massive castle with various rooms for each activity. Nonetheless, most players love to decorate their bases and build with all kinds of blocks. Some try out themes by combining different building blocks, while others add layers and depth to their build with decorative blocks.

When it comes to easy ways to decorate your build, you can do so with these blocks in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 simple Minecraft blocks to decorate your builds

1) Candles

Candles are one of the simplest yet beautiful decorative light blocks in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Candles are simple decorative light blocks that can be crafted using one string and one honeycomb block. Strings can be obtained by spiders, cobwebs, etc, while honeycombs can be sheared from a bee nest or beehive.

These candles can also be dyed by placing a regular candle and a dyed item in crafting slots. Four candles can be placed on one block, with their placement changing every time a candle is added to the block.

Finally, they can be lit using flint and steel. One candle gives out three light levels. One candle can also be placed on a cake if you want to celebrate something.

2) Carpets

Carpets can be used to add more color and personality to floors (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Carpets are another decorative block you can use to make bases more beautiful. Three can be made by placing two blocks of wool horizontally. Even after being created, they can be dyed to another color using a dye.

You can either place carpets in any form or shape and mix and match colors as well. In the above picture, the carpets are placed right above a one-block deep hole in which signs are placed. Since these signs are slightly taller than a single block, they protrude out as line designs on the carpet.

3) Armor stand

Armor stand can be placed with your daily armor on it when you return to the base (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

An armor stand is a great decorative block that can be used to flaunt your armor in the game even more.

You can create an armor stand with one smooth stone slab and six sticks and showcase the armor in your room or living area. You can also role-play in your world a bit and remove the armor from its stand whenever you return from a long expedition.

Of course, you can create another set of armor and simply place it onto the stand and use it in case of emergencies.

4) Flower pots

Flower pots can hold any sapling, bush, flower, and other small vegetation blocks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Flower pots are massively underrated decorative blocks in Minecraft that can greatly beautify a base's interior. These can be crafted using three regular bricks, which can be made by smelting clay balls.

Once made, a flower pot can be placed on any block and any small vegetation block can be placed in it. For example, a cactus, flowering azalea, any flower, sapling, etc., can be placed in it. It can be a beautiful side table or living room table decoration in a build.

5) Paintings

Paintings can fill any bland-looking wall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Paintings are another great decorative item that can be placed on any wall that does not have any windows or any other decorations. Paintings can be made by combining wool and leather.

The interesting feature about paintings is that they can automatically detect the number of blocks available on which they can be pasted and will choose from a series of paintings that fit that aspect ratio. Paintings can be as small as one block, and as big as 4x4 blocks.

There are multiple paintings randomly picked up based on the size of the canvas the game detects and pastes on the wall.

