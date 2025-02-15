Why villages are among the best structures in Minecraft

Villages are peaceful settlements or structures in Minecraft. They can be generated in various biomes and feature different layouts and houses. A village can have various mobs, including villagers, iron golems, sheep, cows, and even cats.

Even though they are quite basic in terms of looks and loot, an argument can be made that the village is one of the best structures in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Reasons why villages are the best Minecraft structures

Villages offer basic resources early in the game

Even though villages are quite simple in terms of loot, they offer some basic survival resources that can massively help players, especially in the early stages of the game.

Players roaming around regular Overworld biomes have a chance to find a village fairly easily. Most of these structures will have a farmer, which means that players might find stacks of hay bales lying around the settlement. These blocks can be converted into wheat and then bread, which is a decent food item for survival.

Furthermore, villages have lots of beds that players can get to skip the night and prevent hostile mobs from spawning. Fir players who have not yet crafted a bed, a village can be a lifesaver.

If players directly spawn in a village, they can easyily access wood, stone, and even already crafted tools in a toolsmith's or a weaponsmith's chest.

Once players have a sword, iron golems can also be killed to get iron ingots. However, players must always be careful while fighting iron golems and should tower up so that they do not attack.

Villagers can offer valuables and buy simple items

Another main reason why villages are great structures is because players will find professional villagers here. In lieu of such people, even regular villagers can be employed.

Professional villagers have the ability to trade with players. They trade different items and buy simple items like paper, sticks, wheat, and carrots for emeralds. They also provide useful items like explorer maps, enchanted books, name tags, enchanted diamond gear, and more.

Later in the game, players can create entire trading halls in Minecraft where they have multiple professional villagers selling and buying items. To make a trading hall, however, you need villagers. Since they only spawn in villages, it automatically makes these structures a lot more useful.

