All ways of transporting villagers in Minecraft, explained

Villagers are passive Minecraft mobs dwelling in villages that generate in various biomes. Since villagers can pick up a profession and trade multiple items and emeralds with players, they can be quite useful in the long run. However, if villagers are slightly away from a base, players would prefer them to be nearer so that trading can be easy.

For this reason, villagers are frequently transported from one place to another in Minecraft. Here are all the ways in which villagers can be transported in the game.

Ways in which villages can be transported in Minecraft

Transporting villagers on a boat

Villagers can be trapped on a boat and be transported from one place to another (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Minecraft villagers can be transported from point A to B in a boat. Whenever these mobs go near a boat, they have a tendency to automatically sit in it and get stuck on the vessel. Players can trap them by just placing a boat in front of them and waiting for them to sit in them.

Transporting villagers in boats can be great if there is a massive water body between a village and a player's base. The only difficult part is transporting them from land to water. Though boats can be rowed on land, they are extremely slow and can get stuck if blocks are not leveled with each other.

Players can also have a tough time going uphill since boats cannot be lifted from one block to a higher one unless a piston is used to push it from beneath.

Transporting villagers in minecarts

Minecarts can help transport villagers uphill (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Another method to transport villagers in Minecraft is by building a rail system and taking them in minecarts. Minecarts and railways system are not the most popular for transporting villagers, but they can be really useful if players do not have any water body between the village and their base.

If a properly functional rail system is created and placed, transporting villagers will become extremely easy. Players can simply flick a lever, activate the redstone-powered rail, and let the minecart move automatically through the world.

The only downside to this method is that placing rails between a village and a base can be quite tiring and resource-expensive. Players will need lots of iron, wood, gold, and redstone to make rails, powered rails, activator rails, and other blocks to run the rail system.

Once everything is ready, however, they can easily transport every single villager from a village.

Transporting villagers by luring with their job site blocks

Unemployed villagers tend to search for a job site block and automatically move towards it (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

As mentioned above, there are many professional villagers who work off of their respective job site blocks. If any job site block is unoccupied, an unemployed villager will find it, try to reach it, and then take up the job. In this entire process, the part where villagers try to reach the block is what can be exploited.

Players can place a job site block slightly outside the village and wait for a villager to reach it and get employed. Then, the block can be broken and obtained by players and placed slightly farther. The villager who just got unemployed after the block broke will once again search for the block and walk away from the village.

This process of breaking the block and then luring the villagers to walk up to it again can be repeated to gradually move villagers.

Though it can be time-consuming, players will not need to worry about uphill, downhill, or block sizes since villagers have the ability to climb and walk through many blocks themselves.

