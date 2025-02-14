How Minecraft created new cold and warm sheep variants without adding new ones

Mojang is currently working on a new Minecraft game drop, in which they will add new farm animal variants to various existing Overworld biomes. Along with new pigs, cows, and chickens, they made certain existing sheep variants spawn naturally in warm and cold biomes. These variants were showcased in snapshot 25w07a and beta/preview 1.21.70.23 versions and will arrive in the next game drop.

Here is everything to know about how Mojang used existing sheep variants to diversify their existence in Minecraft without adding brand-new variants.

Ways in which Minecraft introduced sheep variants to warm and cold biomes without adding brand new ones

New sheep spawning change explained

Sheep's spawning locations will soon change with Minecraft's upcoming game drop (Image via Sportskeeda/Mojang)

First and foremost, players should be aware that Mojang will change where different colored sheep will spawn in Minecraft's upcoming game drop. In fact, this change is specifically being implemented because other farm animals in the title are getting new warm and cold variants as well.

As of now, sheep spawn in all grassy biomes, with only six colors of sheep spawning naturally: white, brown, gray, light gray, black, and pink.

In the upcoming game drop, a few other sheep variants will also spawn naturally in various existing biomes. Here are all the colors sheep will come in and where they will spawn:

Temperate biomes

Common - white sheep

Uncommon - black, gray, light gray, and brown sheep

Rare - Pink

Cold biomes

Common - black sheep

Uncommon - light gray, light blue, blue, and cyan sheep

Rare - pink

Warm biomes

Common - brown sheep

Uncommon - gray, yellow, orange, and red sheep

Rare - pink

Mojang made six new sheep colors spawn naturally in Minecraft

Some sheep variants that players created using dye will now spawn naturally (Image via Sportskeeda/Mojang)

Looking at the list provided above, we will notice that some additional sheep variants will now spawn in the next game drop. The six new sheep variants are light blue, blue, cyan, yellow, orange, and red.

Currently, these sheep don't spawn naturally in the game. However, they can be artificially made by applying specific dyes to regular sheep in-game. So, instead of creating new variants, Mojang simply made these existing sheep variants spawn in different colors naturally for Minecraft's next game drop.

This also means that players will soon be able to keep sheep that naturally give light blue, blue, cyan, yellow, orange, and red-colored wool since they will spawn in the world.

It is worth mentioning, however, that these six new naturally spawning variants will be uncommon in warm and cold biomes. Hence, players will have to hunt for them to find them.

