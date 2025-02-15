Should Minecraft add new features to mushroom fields biome in upcoming game drop?

  • home icon
By Akshat Kabra
Modified Feb 15, 2025 06:23 GMT
Mushroom Fields have not received any major update in recent history (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming)
Mojang is currently working on Minecraft's upcoming game drop. In the title's recent snapshot and beta/preview versions, the studio showcased new features like falling leaves, firefly bushes, cactus flowers, new farm animal variants, and more. These additions will massively improve the look and feel of existing Overworld biomes.

The mushroom field is one of the very few biomes that did not get any major updates in recent history. While other biomes have received major visual overhauls, an argument can be made that mushroom fields should also get some love in Minecraft's next game drop.

Note: Some aspects of this article contain the personal and subjective opinions of the writer

Why mushroom fields biome should get new features in Minecraft's upcoming game drop

Mushroom fields have not received updates since they were released

Mushroom fields have never received any visual changes or updates (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)
Ever since Minecraft was released in 2011, mushroom fields have not received any major visual overhauls. Back in 2013, the only major change they got was that they became smaller and rarer (after ocean biomes also became smaller). The other major alteration was that the biome was not considered a world spawn.

When it comes to visuals, mushroom fields have remained the same. The biome grows huge red and brown mushrooms, accompanied by patches of small red and brown ones. It also spawns red mooshrooms, which will receive a minor model update in the upcoming game drop. Mooshroom's snouts will now protrude out from their faces.

As mushroom fields have not received any major updates since the title's release, Mojang should add one or two new features to the biome.

Mushroom fields might look unimpressive compared to other Overworld biomes in the next game drop

Mushroom fields can look dull compared to other Overworld biomes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)
Since almost every Overworld biome is receiving major visual updates in the next game drop, it can make mushroom fields look dated and dull.

In the next game drop, every single tree will have a falling leaves particle effect, rivers will grow firefly bushes beside them, birch forests will grow wildflowers on the ground, and regular forests will grow leaf litter. There are loads of other features Overworld will receive very soon.

If Mojang does not update mushroom fields, they can look very out of place, even though they are meant to be away from every other land biome.

Furthermore, players might not even be keen on exploring mushroom fields if they find one, simply because they won't have anything new to offer. There is a chance that players will be focused more on newer features and simply ignore the biome.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
