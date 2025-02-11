5 ways the upcoming game drop will change Minecraft

Mojang will soon release Minecraft's next game drop. Most of the update's features were already introduced in the latest snapshot. Despite not adding any new mob or biome, the update will feature massive ambiance changes to the entire Overworld dimension. The upcoming features will have a major impact on how players explore the game's first realm.

Here are some ways in which the new game drop will change Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 5 ways Minecraft's upcoming game drop will change the game

1) New farm animal variants

New chicken, pig, and cow variants are coming (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

When Mojang released the first new snapshot version in 2025, they surprised the player base by introducing two new pig variants. In subsequent snapshots and beta/preview versions, they also released two new cow and chicken variants. All these variants were labeled warm or cold.

This means that cold biomes will spawn cold pigs, chickens, and cows, while certain warm biomes will spawn their warm variants.

These simple farm animals have never received any major overhaul in textures or features. With the upcoming game drop, Mojang will add new variants to them and make them spawn in more biomes.

2) Making barren biomes more lively

Barren biomes like Deserts and Badlands received lots of new ambient features (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

For many years, biomes like Deserts and Badlands were considered the most boring regions to explore since they had no flora or fauna. The only interesting features were Desert Pyramids in Deserts and open Mineshafts in Badlands.

With the upcoming game drop, however, they will be getting loads of new features, like warm pigs, chickens and cows, cactus flowers on top of cactuses, and short and tall dry grass. This will enhance the ambiance, making these barren biomes worth exploring once again.

3) Enhancing exploration experience throughout Overworld

Existing Overworld biomes will now be a lot more immersive (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

With the upcoming game drop, Mojang has not only focused on improving barren biomes but they have also added features that will enhance the ambiance of almost every single Overworld biome.

Leaf litter will be generated at the foot of Forests, Dark Forests, and Wooded Badlands. Wildflowers will beautifully grace the Meadows and Birch Forests. Mesmerizing firefly bushes will generate in Rivers and Swamps, emitting firefly pixels at night. Leaves will now fall from every single Overworld tree that exists.

These new features will massively enrich the exploration experience in Minecraft, especially for new players who will roam around the Overworld.

4) Locating areas easier

Lodestone's recipe change will make locating explored areas a lot easier (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Along with all these new features, one of the most interesting changes that Mojang will bring is lodestone's new crafting recipe. A lodestone is a block to which a compass can attach. When a compass is attached to the block, it will point toward the block, no matter where the player is, given they're in the same dimension.

As of now, lodestone's crafting recipe uses one netherite ingot, which is quite expensive and difficult to craft. In the upcoming game drop, however, the recipe will replace netherite ingot with iron ingot. This will make crafting lodestone a lot easier. Hence, players will be able to place many more lodestones in their worlds and locate previously explored areas much more quickly.

