Minecraft Desert and Badlands biomes finally receiving a much-needed overhaul

Mojang has recently released several snapshot and beta/preview versions of Minecraft. In these preview versions, they introduced loads of new features like new pig, cow, and chicken variants, firefly bush, leaf litter, wildflowers, and more. While most of these features will be arriving across the entire Overworld, most of them are focused around Desert and Badlands biomes.

Here is how Minecraft is bringing a much-needed update to these barren biomes.

How Desert and Badlands are getting a much-deserved update in Minecraft

New pig, cow, and chicken variant

New warm variants are coming for each farm animal, pig, cow, and chicken that will spawn in the Badlands (Image via Mojang studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

With the latest Minecraft snapshots and beta/previews, Mojang added new mob variants for chickens, pigs, and cows, two for each of them. These variants were conveniently named warm and cold since they will be spawning in various cold and warm biomes.

One of the warm biomes is Badlands, in which warm cows, pigs, and chickens will now spawn. Regular sheep will also spawn in the uncommon biome.

This will be a massive change for Badlands since the biome did not spawn any passive Overworld biome a few years ago.

Along with all these farm animals, armadillos will also spawn in the Badlands, further making the barren land lively.

New vegetation in Deserts and Badlands

Badlands and Desert biomes will receive two major vegetation blocks (Image via Mojang studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Apart from these three new warm pig, cow, and chicken variants, Desert and Badlands also receive two new vegetation blocks. These blocks are the new cactus flower and dry grass. The dry grass will grow quite commonly in both warm biomes and will generate in short and tall forms. Despite two different dry grass variants based on their height, both are one block tall only.

Cactus flowers will spawn on top of some cactus blocks. They are beautiful bright pink flowers that are as big as a full block but are slightly shorter in height. They have a 10% chance of growing on one block tall cactus and a 25% chance on taller ones.

These new vegetation blocks will massively increase the overall look and feel of Desert and Badlands biomes in Minecraft's upcoming game drop.

As of now, Mojang is developing and polishing these features for the next game drop. However, its release date has not yet been confirmed.

