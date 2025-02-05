  • home icon
  • New Minecraft snapshot 25w06a introduces new chicken variants, cactus flower, and dry grass

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Feb 05, 2025 17:31 GMT
Minecraft snapshot 25w06a adds loads of new features for upcoming game drop (Image via Mojang Studios)
Mojang recently released the Minecraft snapshot 25w06a, which includes a set of new features for the upcoming game drop. The devs have added new chicken variants, short and tall dry grass, and cactus flowers with this snapshot. As of now, the three new features can be tested by every player through the official game launcher.

This article covers all the new additions introduced in the latest Minecraft snapshot.

All new features in Minecraft snapshot 25w06a explored

Warm and cold chickens

Warm and cold chicken variants introduced for upcoming game drop (Image via Mojang Studios)
After introducing new warm and cold variants for the pig and cow mobs, Mojang has decided to treat chickens the same way. The poultry mob is also set to receive warm and cold variants, which will spawn in different biomes.

While the warm chicken has a pastel-yellow base with an orange pattern, the cold chicken has a subtle dark-purple texture. Additionally, the cold chicken also has a different head shape and is the only variant with a protruding tail.

Warm chickens will spawn in the following biomes:

  • Savanna
  • Savanna Plateau
  • Windswept Savanna
  • Jungle
  • Sparse Jungle
  • Bamboo Jungle
  • Eroded Badlands
  • Wooded Badlands
  • Badlands

Cold chickens will spawn in these biomes:

  • Old Growth Pine Taiga
  • Old Growth Spruce Taiga
  • Taiga
  • Snowy Taiga
  • Windswept Hills
  • Windswept Gravelly Hills
  • Windswept Forest

Cactus flower

Cactus flower is a new kind of decorative flower that is occasionally generated on top of cactus blocks in Deserts and Badlands (Image via Mojang Studios)
This is a new type of flower that will occasionally generate on top of cactus blocks in Deserts and Badlands. The flower can be placed on a cactus or any other block that has a center support at the top.

If a cactus is one or two blocks tall, there's a 10% chance of the flower growing on it. These odds shoot up to 25% if the plant is three blocks tall. However, the flower will not grow if it does not get enough space from all four sides.

Players can use the flower for decoration, in the composter, or to make one pink dye.

Dry grass

Short or tall dry grass will be generated in both Desert and Badlands (Image via Mojang Studios)
Minecraft snapshot 25w06a also introduced two new types of dry grass: short and tall. These new variants will only grow in Deserts and Badlands. Both short and tall dry grass are essentially a single block in size each, which makes them different from regular tall grass blocks in green biomes that are two blocks tall.

These blocks can only be placed on sand, terracotta, and dirt blocks. When short dry grass is bone-mealed, it turns into tall dry grass. When a tall dry grass is bone-mealed, it creates other short dry grass blocks in neighboring blocks.

These new grass blocks can be used in a furnace for smelting items, eaten by sheep to regrow wool, or used in a composter.

Edited by Niladri Roy
