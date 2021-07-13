5 simple TNT traps to build in Minecraft

Houses are one of if not the most common structures to build in Minecraft. These builds are meant to keep players and their resources safe and are vital for multiplayer mode as there can be many scavengers on the server.

One of the most mischievous ways for the player to protect the resources in their house is by making TNT traps at the entrance of their house. This trap will punish the thieves trying to enter and steal their valuables.

Also read: How to build and use secret entrances in Minecraft

TNT traps in Minecraft

5) TNT under trees

TNT trap set up under a tree (Image via Minecraft)

This is the perfect trap to make under the trees close to the spawn point in an SMP server. New players that enter the server will start chopping down the nearest trees to get wood. And once they break the lowest log of the tree, the TNTs will start blowing up.

4) Bed trap

TNT trap under the bed (Image via Minecraft)

This trap is created to prank other players on the server. There is an observer under the bed that sends a redstone signal when a player tries to sleep. This signal triggers the TNT under the observer, which after exploding, blows the other TNT blocks in its vicinity.

3) Explosive entrance

Image via Minecraft

This is a straightforward yet clever trap that players can set at the entrance of their house. There is a deep 1x2 hole at the door on which two TNT blocks are kept with gravel on top of them.

When a player tries to enter the house, the pressure plates trigger the TNT blocks, and they start falling along with the gravel above them. The player will fall into the hole and take damage from falling and the exploding TNT blocks.

2) Furnace trap

Image via Minecraft

This is a very common trap where TNT blocks explode when a player tries to smelt items in a furnace. The observer under the furnace triggers the TNT underneath it, which on exploding, will blow up other TNT blocks.

1) End portal trap

Image via cubfan135 on YouTube

If many players on a server often enter the end dimension, then this trap is perfect to kill them. In this trap, many minecarts with TNT are placed in a 5x5 space where the player spawns in the end dimension after going through the portal.

Players can use obsidian to cover the top and sides of the TNT chamber. This results in an instant death of the player with no chance of escaping the trap.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu