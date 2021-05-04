5 things beginners should know when starting out in Minecraft in 2021

When starting in Minecraft, players can get overwhelmed by the new world that suddenly pops in front of them. It is common for beginners to be confused when they venture out for the first time in Minecraft.

Minecraft is a survival-based sandbox game released over a decade ago. Since its release, it has received many updates, due to which the game continuously evolves. Players have to gather food to survive, build a base, and fight dangerous monsters.

While starting a new world, gathering resources can seem like a daunting task.

This article shares some helpful information for beginner players ready to take their first step in Minecraft.

5 things beginners should know when starting out in Minecraft

#5 - Wood

Image via Minecraft

Wood is one of the most helpful resources in Minecraft. Players can break wood from the nearest tree using their fists. After getting a wood log, players must craft it into planks. Players can make a crafting table with four wooden planks.

On this crafting table, players can craft wooden tools like pickaxes, swords, and more.

#4 - Recipe Book

Image via Minecraft

In their inventory, players can find a recipe book icon. Clicking on this icon will reveal all the items that players can craft using the items they have. However, this book will only show items/blocks craftable in a 2x2 slot area.

Use the recipe book on the crafting table to find recipes that use a 3x3 slot area or lower.

#3 - Basic Tools and Weapons

Image via Minecraft

After making a crafting table, it's time to make some essential tools and weapons. At the start, players can make some wooden tools and later switch to stone or iron tools. Here are some of the beginner tools and weapons players need in Minecraft:

Pickaxe: used for mining

Sword: used for melee attacks

Axe: helpful in chopping trees

If not already unlocked, craft some sticks and planks to unlock their recipes. Players can find these recipes in the recipe book.

#2 - Gathering food

Image via Minecraft

Players can get raw food by killing animals like cows, sheep, and pigs. Player should cook their raw meat in a furnace as cooked food recovers from more hunger. Players can use wooden items as fuel in a furnace.

#1 - Mining

Image via Minecraft

After preparing some food and basic gear, players can go mining. Break the stone blocks using a wooden pickaxe to obtain cobblestones. Players should also use the cobblestones to get stone tools and weapons. After digging a little deeper, there's a high chance of finding a cave system.

In the cave, players can find many resources like coal, iron, and more. Beware of hostile mobs like zombies, skeletons, and creepers. Using an iron ingot, craft a shield and use it to fight them.