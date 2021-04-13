Farming animals in Minecraft is something that every player has to do in their world to create a sustainable food source. Animals also provide other drops that are very useful while advancing in the game. In this article, we will take a look at some of the top animal farms in Minecraft.

Top 5 animal farms in Minecraft in April 2021

#5 - A compact automatic chicken farm

In this video, Cow Pun Fun shows off a fully automatic chicken farm. Redstone along with droppers are used in this build. Players in the world of Minecraft will first need to gather a few eggs and hatch at least two chickens on the farm. Then, they will have to wait for them to lay eggs which will go into a hopper and back around into a dispenser, which will throw the eggs out onto the other chickens.

Once the chickens grow up, they will be burned by the lava and their drops, including cooked chicken, will be placed in the chest. This process is constantly repeating. This farm works in the Java and Bedrock editions of Minecraft.

#4 - A cool rabbit breeder/cooker

The farm shown in this video was made by Docm77, a very popular Youtuber in the Minecraft community. Docm77 is mainly known for being a member of the HermitCraft server with other content creators, but he also has some very unique farm designs.

This farm uses water streams to lead the rabbits to a lava trap with a cobweb. The rabbits will need to breed and once they grow, just like the chicken farm, they will move along and eventually be harvested. Players find rabbit farms to be very useful to stock up on rabbit feet which are used in crafting potions, or their hide to repair an Elytra.

#3 - DanielPlay's survival friendly cow farm

DanielPlays shows off a very neat and compact cow farm. This cow farm works by using a rule called "mob entity cramming". This rule comes into effect when more than 24 entities are crammed into a one-block space. Once this happens, entities are killed and their loot drops. The hoppers in this farm collect drops of raw steak and leather.

This farm, as stated in the video, is very simple to build and is an up-to-date farm that can be used in some of the latest versions of Minecraft.

#2 - A neat pig farm built by Carbon Gaming

This video explains very clearly how to build a simple pig farm in Minecraft. It is very short at 3:51 minutes long and even the newest players can keep up. He shows at the beginning of the video exactly what a player needs.

Players will need to find at least two pigs to get this farm build started. The pigs will need to be bred in a one-block space and instead of using the mob entity cramming rule, this farm drops the babies down and once they grow, they will fall into another hole. At that point, all you have to do is push a button when they are grown. Pushing that button throws lava on top of them and their drops are placed in the chest. It is also known that pork chops are one of the best food sources in Minecraft, so many players want to build pig farms.

#1 - A very unique automatic sheep farm

This farm is at the number one spot for me because it is fully automatic and very efficient. To build this farm, players will need to collect a few sheep and get them into the farm. They will also need grass as the sheep need that to be able to regrow their coat.

The farm uses water streams to keep the sheep in a constant loop and a redstone system with a minecart to collect the wool. The wool is farmed by a dispenser with shears. Many players would find this farm to be very useful in their Minecraft survival world.

