5 things you didn’t know about Allay in Minecraft

The Allay is one of the most highly anticipated additions to Minecraft. It easily won the Mob Vote over both the Copper Golem and the Glare on the Twitter poll. Since then, gamers have anxiously awaited the day it would arrive in the 1.19 update (loosely scheduled for 2022).

The Allay was introduced in recent snapshots for Java Edition and for the Beta and Preview for Bedrock Edition. It's gone through a few changes and updates over the past few weeks as Mojang gears up for the update.

The Allay is the newest mob to be added to the game, so players may not be familiar with it. Here are a few fun facts about it in anticipation of its arrival.

Fun facts about the Allay in Minecraft

5) Spawning

Thomas Gonzalez (ThomasGG) @ThomasG97330777 The Allay will be in new cages at Pillagers Outpost

Allays will panic at sheep dyed red

All this information thanks to the latest Beta The Allay will be in new cages at Pillagers OutpostAllays will panic at sheep dyed redAll this information thanks to the latest Beta https://t.co/THQsTYxiCq

The Allay will spawn in the following locations once it is added to the game:

Pillager Outposts

Woodland Mansions

At Pillager Outposts, it will be locked up, much like the Iron Golems that spawn there are. In Woodland Mansions, they will be in jail cells. Up to three can spawn in a single spawn location, either at an outpost or mansion.

4) Inventory

Allay and a note block (Image via Mojang)

The Allay's primary function is to carry things, but it only has one inventory slot. That means it can only carry one singular item. It can carry a full stack (either 64 or 16 depending on the item) in that slot, though. That stack does not include the singular item given to it by a player.

3) Returning items

ThisisChris999 @RealThisisChris If there's too many note blocks playing, the allay freezes and doesn't move.

So I guess until that gets fixed, I can't make an Allay note block song :/ If there's too many note blocks playing, the allay freezes and doesn't move.So I guess until that gets fixed, I can't make an Allay note block song :/ https://t.co/176bA5G5xl

Under normal circumstances, the Allay will return the items to the player. However, if a note block is played, that block becomes the Allay's favorite. It will return items to the block instead of the Minecraft gamer for up to 30 seconds after the note is played. It will also look for items around that.

2) Original plan

Mys. Tracey Tonight! @TraceyTonight Minecraft devs were planning on adding the Allay since the Nether update. Mob vote wasn't anything but just reassurance from them.



Glare was rigged from the start ): Minecraft devs were planning on adding the Allay since the Nether update. Mob vote wasn't anything but just reassurance from them.Glare was rigged from the start ): https://t.co/ojxfq7ZUWX

The Minecraft Live 2021 held a Mob Vote, which dubbed the Allay as the next mob to enter the game. However, that was not the original plan for the mob. Each update adds mobs that aren't voted on, like the 1.17 update adding glowsquids (vote winner) and goats. The Allay was originally planned to be released in the 1.16 update, according to the Minecraft Wiki.

1) Previous names

Before ultimately being named the Allay, this mob had two potential names considered. It was originally considered as the pixie or the wisp. Allay means to diminish or put to rest fear, which is why that is the ultimate name for the mob.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

