5 things to do when you get bored in the Minecraft 1.18 update

The Minecraft 1.18 update added a few new things to the game. However, the focus of the update was not to introduce items, biomes, mobs, or other things like the 1.17 and 1.16 updates had. Instead, this update's focus was on a totally different aspect of the game: world generation. In this regard, it was a huge update that completely changed the game.

While the 1.18 update didn't add too many new activities, it did introduce a few that bored players could keep themselves busy with.

Here are a few activities to consider participating in version 1.18 if boredom begins to set in.

What to do when you're bored in Minecraft version 1.18?

5) Find new Nether biomes

minecraft.net/en-us/article/… We know you wanted it, we wanted it too. A whole new biome for the Nether - the Basalt Deltas.

Despite being added to the 1.16 update, many players have not fully experienced the revamped Nether. Though this may be because of the terror it induces, there is a lot Nether has to offer.

Basalt Deltas is arguably the rarest biome and is also home to the new bastion remnant. Finding one of those is a feat in and of itself and will certainly consume a lot of players' idle time.

4) Bring a goat home

Grab the latest Java snapshot to roam amongst these mountainous mammals:



Better watch your back, phantoms: the mighty goat is coming for your title of most devious airborne mob!

One of the biggest additions in the latest update is the new mountain ranges. And while they are fairly dangerous, they are also home to one of the newest mobs in the game: goats.

Goats spawn and live in the mountainous areas, so players can just take a trip to one and try to find themselves a goat. These creatures can't exactly be tamed, but they can be put on leads. Minecraft gamers can bring them back home and have a brand new pet.

Mountains don't spawn everywhere. This means locating a mountain first and then searching for a goat could take a long time. Luckily, this is perfect for someone who is bored playing the game.

3) Build to the new build limit

This is literally the biggest jagged peaks I found ever, it almost really feels like as close as amplified.

Prior to the 1.18 update, the build limit was 256. Naturally-generated terrain can go that high, while the new limit is 320. This means players can now build on top of the terrain till they reach the new limit.

Doing something that could previously not be done is always fun. Plus, finding a tall-enough mountain will take a while, as will the entire building process. For bored players, there are a lot worse options.

2) Breed axolotls

Blue axolotl (Image via Jira Minecraft)

Axolotls were a wondrous addition to the 1.17 update. The cute aquatic mob has become a fan favorite in no time at all. However, the blue variant is extremely rare, with just a .083-percent chance of spawning. They can be bred, though. It's not an exact science, but every five minutes, crafters can breed axolotls, hoping to get a blue one. If they already have a blue axolotl, there's a 50 percent chance the baby will be blue; however, getting a blue axolotl takes a lot of time and effort, to begin with.

1) Visit a lush cave

Today, my #Minecraft lush cave dungeon with otherside disc seed showcase will be uploaded! Explore a spider dungeon at spawn that has the rare otherside music disc!

Lush caves are one of the most beautiful places in all of Minecraft. They're also difficult to find. There's no actual way to locate them, so the only way to find a lush cave is to just keep your eyes open.

Being on the lookout for azalea trees is also a good idea since these trees indicate the presence of a lush cave beneath the ground.

Trying to find lush caves is a perfect task for a bored Minecraft player because it can be quite time-consuming as well as rewarding.

