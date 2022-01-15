5 things that happen only in Hard difficulty in Minecraft

Like many other titles, Minecraft also features varying levels of difficulty, so players can enjoy the game at their own pace. There are four difficulty settings to choose from: Peaceful, Easy, Normal, and Hard.

By default, the difficulty is always set to Easy. Peaceful becomes unplayable for some players as no hostile mobs spawn at this difficulty, and other game mechanics stop working.

Hard difficulty is an oft-chosen mode in Minecraft, as it opens the doors to many features. This article lists down some exclusive features available only in Hard difficulty.

Minecraft features available only in Hard difficulty

5) Mobs deal more damage

Minecraft has its fair share of dangers. There are several monsters always looking to attack players. Every mob's strength depends on the difficulty of the world. Hard difficulty is best for players looking for challenges, as all mobs deal high damage.

Mobs in Easy and Normal difficulty provide no challenge and are easy to deal with, but the same horde of mobs in Hard difficulty can be a lethal threat.

4) Hunger bar can deplete completely

Players have two bars: health and hunger. The hunger bar must be above 7 to recover health points. Players cannot die from lack of hunger in any difficulty except Hard .

In Hard difficulty, players will start taking damage when the hunger bar drops to zero, and eventually die. This difficulty truly defines the survival aspect of Minecraft.

3) Zombies can break doors

Think zombies are too dumb and easy to kill? Try setting Minecraft’s difficulty to Hard. In this mode, zombies will be able to break through wooden doors and attack players.

Moreover, zombies can also call for reinforcements, resulting in hordes of zombies breaking the door pretty much instantly, and barging through the opening.

2) Spiders can have status effects

Getting attacked by invisible spiders is ordinary in worlds set at Hard difficulty. At this level, spiders spawn with status effects.

Status effects include the following:

Speed (40% chance)

Strength (20% chance)

Regeneration (20% chance)

Invisibility (20% chance)

Along with status effects, spiders are also stronger in Hard difficulty as compared to Normal and Easy.

1) Zombie villagers are cured every time

Villager trading is one of the most popular strategies in the game. Players rely on zombifying villagers and healing them to get dirt-cheap trades. In Hard difficulty, every zombie villager has a 100% chance to get cured and revert into a normal villager.

