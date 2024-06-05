5 things hardcore players should know about Minecraft 1.21

Minecraft 1.21 update will be released on June 13, 2024, when Mojang Studios will add numerous new features that will either help players or challenge them. Since thousands in the community still play the game in hardcore mode, they must keep certain features and changes in mind to survive after the new update drops.

Here is a list of features players must remember and learn about to survive better in Minecraft 1.21 hardcore mode.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 5 points players should know before playing Minecraft 1.21 hardcore mode

1) Bad Omen changes

The bad omen status effect comes in the new ominous bottle. (Image via Mojang Studios)

With the Minecraft 1.21 update, Mojang Studios changed the bad omen effect. Killing a pillager raid captain will no longer apply the effect on players. Instead, the mob will now drop an ominous bottle that can be consumed to get the effect. This is great for hardcore mode players since they will have a choice whether to apply the omen or not.

Trending

Another great news is that when players enter a village, the omen's status will change, giving players 30 seconds before starting a raid. This will offer them the option to bail out or commit to the raid.

2) Mace weapon damage mechanics is extremely risky

Mace damage mechanics has massive rewards and risk factors. (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mace is a new weapon that can be crafted with heavy core and breeze rods in Minecraft 1.21. It is a hammer-like weapon with unique damage mechanics. By executing a smash attack after falling from a height, players can boost the attack damage of the mace. The higher the falling height of players, the more harm the hammer will inflict.

However, the smash attack has its risks. In ideal conditions, a smash attack will hit a mob and completely negate the fall damage. On the other hand, a player will instantly incur fall damage and may even die from falling to the ground if they cannot execute a successful smash attack.

Furthermore, if players encounter a strong hostile mob, the fall will not only hurt them, but they will land closer to the enemy while their health is low, which can be deadly in itself.

3) Multiple trial spawners in trial chambers

Trial chambers can generate multiple trial spawners close to each other. (Image via Mojang Studios)

With the Minecraft 1.21 update, Mojang Studios has introduced a new structure called trial chambers. This structure will generate brand-new trial spawners that only summon hostile mobs when players approach them. Since trial chambers generate progressively, their layout can be unique.

Hence, there can be some structures that generate multiple trial spawners near each other. When playing in hardcore mode, players can have a tough time dealing with different kinds of mobs spawning in the trial chambers. Explorers must be careful about their surroundings.

4) Ominous trial spawners throwing potions

Ominous trial spawners can throw negative potions towards players. (Image via Mojang Studios)

As mentioned in the first entry, a regular trial spawner in a trial chamber converts into the ominous variant if a player under a bad omen effect approaches it. These ominous trial spawners summon more deadly hostile mobs to further challenge players.

Another unique feature about these spawners is that they can also throw certain lingering potions that will harm players. Those who are in hardcore mode must be aware and ready to dodge these harmful potions.

5) Smaller traps in trial chambers

Classic string and dispenser trap in the trial chamber. (Image via Mojang Studios)

Apart from trial spawners, the trial chamber will also generate all kinds of different traps in Minecraft 1.21. Though they will not be dangerous enough to kill players, they can severely hurt them. Since players will already be in hardcore mode, explorers might not want to fall into traps like these while already dealing with too many hostile mobs from trial spawners.

Hence, before activating any trial spawner, they must make sure to remove all traps from the area.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback