5 things to know about new biomes in Minecraft 1.18 update

Minecraft released the 1.18 update just a couple of days ago. Caves and Cliffs Part 2 has finally arrived and has completely changed the game. New world generation, which is one of the biggest changes the game has ever undergone, and new items have revamped the game.
There are several new biomes, so here are a few things to know about the new biomes in Minecraft 1.18 update.
Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs: What to know about new biomes
5) All the new biomes
There are technically 10 new biomes that were added yesterday, including a few new cave types. They are:
- Cheese Caves
- Spaghetti Caves
- Noodle Caves
- Lush Caves
- Meadows
- Groves
- Snowy Slopes
- Jagged Peaks
- Frozen Peaks
- Stony Peaks
Most of these apply to the new mountain and cave generation that was the focal point of the update.
4) Mountains are likely a new biome
The update completely changed the mountain generation. They can now go as high as Y level 256, the previous build limit. With that in mind, the way that mountains can now generate makes them very likely to feature as one of the new biomes.
Snowy Slopes, Jagged Peaks, Frozen Peaks, and Stony Peaks are highly likely to be found at the top of a mountain after the update.
3) One biome has an achievement
If players stumble across the new Meadows biome, they need to remember where it is. Minecraft released four new achievements for the 1.18 update. One of them, "Sound of Music", tasks players with playing a music disc in the new Meadows biome, so players will need to revisit it.
2) New caves are dangerous
The new cave biomes, not including Lush Caves, are much more dangerous. Cheese Caves are huge and feature deep drops, which can kill players with fall damage. Both Spaghetti and Noodle Caves are thin and very difficult to traverse.
1) Lush Caves can't spawn axolotls
All other caves can, but Lush Caves cannot spawn axolotls. Lush Caves are arguably the best part of the update, but that is a definite downside to them. Axolotls were a great addition to Minecraft 1.17.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Which new biome is the best? Let us know in the comments below!
Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!