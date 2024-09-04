5 things you might have missed in Minecraft movie teaser

Minecraft fans can rejoice as Mojang Studios and Warner Bros have finally released the much-awaited teaser trailer for the upcoming live-action movie The teaser shows a lot of interesting items, mobs, and characters and reveals a few important aspects of the story. We also got to see the character of Steve played by Jack Black as well as Jason Momoa’s look for the movie.

Since the trailer is short and it shows a lot of things happening, you might have missed a lot of things. So, in this article, we will be listing the five things that may have been overshadowed by the presence of the cast members or appeared only for a few seconds. These things reveal a lot about the story of the Minecraft movie. Let’s get started.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 easily missed things in the Minecraft movie trailer

1) The blue portal cube

The blue portal cube (Image via Mojang Studios)

At the very beginning of the trailer, we can see some of the cast members including Jason Mamoa and Sebastian Hansen entering the blocky world of Minecraft through a blue portal. Hansen can be seen holding a blue cube at the 23-second mark.

As we know the nether portal has a purple glow, this could mean that the new portal is an overworld portal that probably connects it to the real world. The blue cube that Sebastian Hansen is holding could be the key to opening this portal and perhaps hold some other importance in the movie as well.

2) Painting reference

The painting shown in the trailer (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft has a lot of paintings that are inspired by real-world ones. So it was natural for the makers of the movie to add some real paintings in the live-action movie. At around 31 seconds into the trailer, you can see the painting “Wanderer above the Sea of Fog” by the painter Caspar David Friedrich. This painting can also be seen in the game.

3) New item

The new item shown in the Minecraft trailer (Image via Mojang Studios)

At the trailer's 32-second mark, we can see Jason Mamoa using the crafting table and placing some items on the grid to make a completely new item that is not present in the game. This item looks like two buckets chained together. Moreover, if you pause the video right here, you can see many easter eggs in the background including rockets, Totems of Undying, and a lot of TNT blocks.

4) Villages

Villages shown in the Minecraft trailer (Image via Mojang Studios)

At 33 seconds into the trailer, we can see an aerial shot of a mountain. In this very shot we can see the villagers familiar to us from the game. The shot also shows houses, farming areas, pathways, and even some pigs in the distance.

Another interesting thing to note is at the beginning of the trailer, at around the 8-second mark, we got the first shot of the villages and this shows us a different village with windmills. Since Minecraft does not have windmills, this could mean that the movie will be adding a lot of new things to the blocky world. Also, if you look closely, you can see some villagers working on the farm.

5) An unknown mob

The mysterious mob in the Minecraft trailer (Image via Mojang Studios)

At around 39 seconds into the trailer, we get to see what appears to be a bastion remnant with all the piglins working on different things. The makers of the movie got the aesthetics of the bastion right with lava flowing around. The shot shows a new mob with purple eyes at the center. It could be an enderman as they also have purple eyes, although it does not appear to be one.

