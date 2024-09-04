All Minecraft live action movie cast confirmed so far: Jack Black, Emma Myers, Jennifer Coolidge, and more

The Minecraft live action movie cast has officially been revealed, and we now have some of the popular Hollywood stars coming to this popular game-inspired movie next year. From Jason Momoa to Emma Myers, some major names are confirmed as the movie's cast. A Minecraft Movie's first teaser has just been released, and the official release date for theaters is April 4, 2025.

Those wondering which actors will be part of the Minecraft live action movie cast, read on to learn more.

The Minecraft live action movie cast explored

Here is a full list of the Minecraft live action movie cast:

Jason Momoa as Garett "The Garbage Man" Garrison

as Jack Black as "Steve"

as Emma Myers as "Natalie"

as Danielle Brookes as "Dawn"

as Sebastian Eugene Hansen as "Henry"

as Jennifer Coolidge

Jemaine Clement

Kate McKinnon

Fans of the game will surely recognize some of the characters from the movie. Jason Momoa will play the role of Garett "The Garbage Man" Garrison. His unique attire has already created massive hype among the game and movie enthusiasts.

Jack Black will play Steve, who is already a playable character in the video game. The movie follows four characters: Garett "The Garbage Man" Garrison (Jason Momoa), Henry (Sebastian Eugene Hansen), Dawn (Danielle Brookes), and Natalie (Emma Myers). They somehow end up in the world of Minecraft, and to get back home, they'll have to "master this world" and protect themselves from piglins and zombies.

Directed by Jared Hess, A Minecraft Movie is the first live-action adaptation of the game. This isn't the first time Hollywood is adapting video games into movies. We have already seen movies like The Super Mario Bros. and Uncharted on the big screen. Not just the big screen, games like The Last of Us and The Witcher were also adapted as TV series and instantly became fan favorites. Hence, we can expect A Minecraft Movie to become another stepping stone to bridge the gap between the world of video games and movies.

