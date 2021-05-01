5 things players didn't know about campfires in Minecraft

Campfires are fire blocks that players can use for decoration or cooking in Minecraft. Campfires have two different variations in Minecraft, and both are craftable.

Campfires were added to Minecraft in update 1.14. Since then, they've become a fan-favorite block in Minecraft. Campfires are capable of cooking food, providing light, and so much more. Villagers trade this block for emeralds, and campfires can even repel Piglins from players. Players can create campfires with three stripped wood blocks, one piece of coal, and three sticks.

There is so much interesting information about this Minecraft block. Here are a few facts about campfires that Minecraft players may not know.

5 Things players may not know about campfires in Minecraft

#1 - Soul campfires

Soul campfire (Image via Reddit)

Soul campfires are a very unique variant of regular campfires. These fires have light blue glowing fire instead of red-orange. Players can make soul campfires with one soul sand block, three sticks, and three stripped woodblocks of any variant.

Soul campfires and regular campfires can also be created with warped wood from the Nether dimension. This wood looks especially cool with soul campfires.

#2 - Natural generation

Many players only know about creating their own campfires, but did they know that campfires can naturally generate in select villages? In both Minecraft Java and Bedrock editions, campfires can generate naturally in Taiga villages. In Minecraft Bedrock Edition, campfires can also generate in snowy taiga villages. These campfires will usually appear in the village town centers.

#3 - Cooking

Instead of using the classic Minecraft furnace, players can cook their food on the campfire.

When players place certain gems and ores, like gold, onto a campfire, the fire will produce different colors. The video above gives a few examples of common color changes.

#4 - Harvesting Honey

Harvesting honey in Minecraft (Image via 12tails)

Players who come across beehives often wonder how they should collect honey from the hives. Players will be delighted to know they can use campfires to collect the honey peacefully.

When a player places a campfire two blocks under a beehive the smoke will allow the player to collect honey bottles and honeycomb without worrying about bee attacks. The campfire must be directly under the hive and leave one block of air in between the fire and the hive. If a block is in the way, the smoke will not reach the hive, even though it appears to do so.

#5 - Soul soil

Soul soil in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft.gamepedia)

One of the easiest ways for players to get soul soil is with campfires. Soul campfires are made with soul sand, and once they're crafted, they can be placed. When the player digs up these soul campfires, it will drop soul soil

Soul soil is a semi-rare block only found in a soul valley. Using campfires to get soul soil can sometimes be a time-consuming process, but it's usually easier than searching through the Nether for soul soil.

