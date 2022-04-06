5 things players probably didn't know about brewing stands in Minecraft

Brewing stands are a pretty useful item in Minecraft. Potions cannot be brewed without them, which makes an entire portion of the game unavailable. They're usually not too difficult to find, but players will need one to be able to complete several advancements and achievements.

They've been in Minecraft for a while as they were added in the 1.0 update. While gamers might know a bit about this block, there's still plenty they may not have known. Here are a few fun facts about the block.

Fun facts about the brewing stand in Minecraft

5) Brewing used to be longer

Brewing stand (Image via RajCraft on YouTube)

When brewing stands were introduced, potions took a bit longer to brew. One potion took 30 seconds to brew. In the 1.1 update, that time was reduced to 20 seconds. It has remained at that length to this day. It's unlikely to change again, but anything is possible.

4) 1.19 change

Adrian Östergård @adrian_ivl The first 1.19 snapshot is now going out! In 22w11a you'll be seeing the Deep Dark, Frogs, and a bunch of new blocks. Enjoy! minecraft.net/article/minecr… The first 1.19 snapshot is now going out! In 22w11a you'll be seeing the Deep Dark, Frogs, and a bunch of new blocks. Enjoy! minecraft.net/article/minecr…

The 1.19 update is huge, with The Warden, Deep Dark, frogs, Mangrove Swamp biome, and more ready to be released. However, plenty of smaller features are set to be added, including a small change to brewing stands.

As seen in snapshot 22w11a, Mojang slightly changed the brewing stand texture to connect the arms to the bases. It will be available to everyone when the 1.19 update releases.

3) Brewing stand fuel

Brewing stands require blaze powder, making a trip to the Nether inevitable. That wasn't always the case. Blaze powder became the fuel for brewing in the 1.9 update, so it took a long time for Minecraft players to brew without blaze powder. Before that, they didn't need fuel as they do now. Players can brew a lot easier before that update.

2) Crafting recipe

Brewing stand recipe (Image via Minecraft Station)

One blaze rod and three stone blocks can be used to craft a brewing stand (alternatively, they can be found in most villages). Players may not have known that brewing stands can be crafted with any combination of the three stone blocks, though only in Java Edition. Two cobblestone and one cobbled deepslate works. So does one blackstone and two cobblestone and so on.

1) Generation

🤖TonyGT3🤖 @TonyGT3 At least I got free brewing stand thing. Stumbled upon an igloo in Minecraft with a villager locked in the basement wtf is this.At least I got free brewing stand thing. Stumbled upon an igloo in Minecraft with a villager locked in the basement wtf is this. 😂 At least I got free brewing stand thing. https://t.co/FRCOnfUWQN

Brewing stands naturally generate in villages, but they can also be found in End Cities and the basement of igloos. The difference is that the latter two can have potions for players. The igloo stand will have a splash potion of Weakness and the End City one has two Instant Health II potions.

