5 most useful hostile mobs in Minecraft

Minecraft is filled with dangers from which a player must survive. There are difficult terrains, hellish realms, and enemies trying to kill you on every step. Initially, players might think of just killing these monsters and running away, but they may have some use.

Hostile mobs are certain types of creatures in Minecraft who are hell-bent on harming players the moment they are in the vicinity. It is difficult to fight them and kill them, but after that, you will be rewarded with important items that can be of great help.

Which are the most useful hostile mobs in Minecraft?

There are many hostile mobs in Minecraft, and all are capable of being used in some way, but there are few which are highly useful to the players.

5) Creeper

Creepers are a well-known mob in Minecraft for its irritating exploding habit. But they can actually be very useful, especially for players with Elytra. Creepers drop gunpowder upon death, and gunpowder can be crafted with paper to obtain fireworks. Fireworks are essential to fly with Elytra in Minecraft.

4) Zombie Villager

Zombie Villager (Image via pro gamer guide)

This is an uncommon hostile mob to find, but this mob should actually be saved instead of killed for getting use out of it.

Zombie Villager can be cured with a Golden Apple and Splash potion on Weakness at them. Now, players can employ that villager for any job, and the villager will trade items for a discounted price. Players can use this method to get useful items at a very low price from a Zombie Villager.

3) Wither

The Wither (Image via RockPaperShotgun)

The Wither is a boss mob in Minecraft. Once killed, it drops a very special item, a Nether Star. The Nether Star can change the way players survive and play Minecraft.

Nether Star can be crafted into a Beacon. After placing the Beacon on a pyramid made of any Ore block, it can give various status effects to the players nearby.

2) Shulker

Shulker (Image via Minecraft)

Shulkers are hostile mobs that are found in End Cities. They shoot Shulker bullets, which makes players levitate. When destroyed, they drop Shulker Shells. This item is a massive game-changer for how players transport and store items. Shulker Shells can be crafted into Shulker boxes, which can be kept in an inventory even if the box is full of items.

1) Blaze

Blaze (Image via Minecraft)

Blaze is arguably one of the most useful hostile mobs in Minecraft. They can be found in Nether Fortress, and they drop Blaze Rods upon death. These Blaze Rods give out Blaze Powder, which can then be crafted with Ender Pearl to obtain Eye of Ender, which lets you find a Stronghold. Blaze powder is also used as a necessary fuel for brewing any potion.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu