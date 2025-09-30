  • home icon
50 best Minecraft trident and mace names

By Pranay Mishra
Published Sep 30, 2025 06:44 GMT
Best names for mace and trident in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)
The blocky world of Minecraft is filled with numerous threats. From the pesky creeper to the skeleton, there are many ways you can lose health points in the game. Thankfully, powerful weapons like tridents and the mace can help you deal with almost any hostile mob.

In this article, we have listed 50 of the best names for the trident and mace. These names have been inspired by movies, TV shows, and mythology.

50 best names for Minecraft trident and mace

Best names for the trident

Best trident names in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)
  1. Thalassocrat: From “ruler of the seas,” nodding to Poseidon/Neptune and any Aquaman‑style weapon.
  2. Cyclops Forge: Honors the myth that the Cyclopes forged the sea god’s trident, ideal for a Channeling build.
  3. Earthshaker’s Claim: Poseidon’s epithet “Earth Shaker,” fitting for a trident that calls storms like quakes.
  4. Delos Anchor: References Poseidon fixing Delos with his trident; great for a never‑lose “anchored” weapon.
  5. Triton’s Refrain: Musical nod to sea attendants; throw it in Minecraft and “hear” thunder’s chorus.
  6. Tempest Calmer: Echoes Neptune calming seas; ironic for a storm‑summoning weapon.
  7. Brinebreaker: Briny seas and shield‑breaking attitude; perfect for Riptide enchantments.
  8. Abyssal Scepter: Royal staff energy for ruling the dark areas where the warden walks.
  9. Mare Nostra: Latin “Our Sea,” evoking empire over ocean routes.
  10. Erechtheis Spring: Salt spring Poseidon made; name a trident that “brings water” anywhere.
  11. Seafoam Phalanx: Surf plus spear‑wall imagery for ranged fights.
  12. Leviathan’s Pin: Sounds like the pin that holds a sea monster; great for Impaling builds.
  13. Blackwake Herald: Pirate‑age boarding vibe; declares raids at sea.
  14. Tidebinder: Feels like a magic item that leashes currents and lightning.
  15. Riptide Orpheus: Myth‑poet’s water‑song; sprint‑song for rain dashes.
  16. Neptune’s Circuit: Roman sea god with a modern charge; thunder “circuitry.”
  17. Maserati Prong: Wink to the trident logo; sleek, speed‑coded ocean dart.
  18. Barbadian Break: Nods to the broken trident symbol; breaking old limits.
  19. Aegaeon Surge: Stormy titan energy for tempest play.
  20. Azure Trispear: Classic blue fantasy spear naming for a faithful mainstay.
  21. Atlantean Relay: Reads like a relay node channeling sea power and comics lore.
  22. Mariner’s Vengeance: Perfect for seaside player vs player fights.
  23. Stargazer Billet: Sci‑fi billet forged for void‑sailing; Elytra + Riptide RP.
  24. Aquacode Prime: Cyber‑relic feel that “compiles” lightning when wet.
  25. Kraken Notary: Jokes that it “signs” sea‑monster contracts in lightning.
Best names for the mace

You can name the mace in Minecraft using the anvil (Image via Mojang Studios)
  1. Earthbreaker Morn: Medieval boss energy; introduces dawn by breaking ground.
  2. Cataclysm Canticle: A hymn that ends worlds; netherite‑worthy
  3. Azog’s Echo: Inspired by the brutal cinematic mace of Azog, orc‑forge menace.
  4. Lionheart Knell: Chivalric doom‑bell; every hit tolls a knell.
  5. Sanctum Hammer: Paladin‑flavored, a primeval crusher.
  6. Doom Sabbat: Witch‑gathering vibe; ritual menace in swings.
  7. Gavel of Titans: Judicial and colossal; the law and landslide in one blow.
  8. Thunder Sigil: Lightning motifs etched in the head; pairs with Smite.
  9. Bastion Choir: Every hit “sings” off stone; fortress‑breaker power.
  10. Warden’s Rebuke: Boundary‑setting authority in a name.
  11. Oathcrusher: Crusader finality; vows undone on the mace's impact.
  12. Gravity Psalm: Heavy as a hymn; adds mythical power to your weapon.
  13. Dreadknell: Compact villain elegance; doom‑bell tradition.
  14. Iron Vow: A vow made iron; paladin save‑file energy.
  15. Boneclock: Time‑and‑bone pun; skull‑cracking clockwork.
  16. Maelstrom Flail: Rotating chaos; a Minecraft storm in your hands.
  17. Hallowed Sundering: Sacred destruction; anti‑undead flavor.
  18. Crescent Impact: Attack the mobs from the height of the moon.
  19. Breaker of Gates: Siege‑coded; raid leader’s signature in Minecraft.
  20. Gargoyle’s Retort: Stone guardian’s comeback; impact as argument.
  21. Stormlit Censer: Swings like an incense burner, sparks instead of smoke.
  22. Atlas Indict: Mythic court case; charges the heavens with pure power.
  23. Basilisk Baton: Paralyzing stare reimagined in a weapon.
  24. Pale King’s Ledger: Hollow monarch ledger that counts fractures.
  25. Moonforge Hollows: Anvil echoes the strength of the weapon, perfect for night combat in Minecraft.
