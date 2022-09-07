6 beginner tips to get better at Minecraft Hardcore mode

Minecraft Hardcore is a mode in which death is the end. Death can be frustrating in Survival mode, but players can always respawn and collect their items again. This is not the case in Hardcore mode, as death means they can no longer play in the world.

While this is a frustrating experience for all Minecraft Hardcore players, especially beginners, it can be avoided. Here are a few ways players can avoid death and extend their lives in a Hardcore world.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Carrying food items and 5 other great tips to ensure survival in Minecraft Hardcore mode

1) Don't go into other dimensions too soon

Anyone who plays Minecraft will want to go to the End to beat the game. This would require them to make a trip to the Nether beforehand for blaze rods.

These dimensions are necessary to go to in order to beat the game, but they should not be entered too soon, especially in Hardcore mode. They're both far more dangerous than the Overworld, with death lurking around every corner.

The Nether is full of lava and terrifying hostile mobs. Meanwhile, the End has hundreds of Endermen, and the void means instant death for anyone who falls in.

These dimensions are difficult even when players are ready to take them on, so they're even harder for beginners.

2) Always carry plenty of food

Always keep food on hand (Image via Mojang)

One thing that Minecraft players often overlook is a lack of food. With the hunger bar depleting every so often, it's easy to forget that one should always keep it full.

If the hunger bar is not full, the health bar won't refill. Ordinarily, that's not the biggest issue. However, when death means the end of the world, those one-and-a-half hearts become much more important.

3) Crouch when mining

This is a simple thing that Minecraft players can do to ensure that a random death doesn't befall them. When mining, especially strip mining, it is imperative for players to stay crouched. The block in front of them could give way to a lava pool at any moment, and that's a recipe for instant death.

After the 1.18 update, crouching has become even more important. With caves now going as low as -64, players can accidentally fall down to their deaths if they're not crouched.

4) Sleep when it's not absolutely necessary to stay up

Killing hostile mobs is important for looting. However, in Minecraft Hardcore mode, it's not worth risking everything. Sleeping every night is a pretty good idea.

There will be times when players will be forced to stay up in order to get items like phantom membranes (which require three sleepless nights) and ender pearls. Until that time comes, however, it's a good idea to sleep when possible.

5) Always carry a water bucket

Inventory space can be precious, but players should always have a spot for a water bucket. This item can be a lifesaver in so many different instances.

If players don't see a hole in the ground or jump off a cliff by accident, they can use the water bucket right when they land to remove fall damage. Players can also use a water bucket to remove lava when mining or stop themselves from burning.

6) Don't run and jump

Moving around the map is so much quicker when sprinting and jumping. However, this can lead to players taking fall damage and even dying. This is especially true when players can't see everything in front of them.

The ground could even have a one-block hole dropping 85 Minecraft levels, which would instantly kill players. It's best to avoid such circumstances by not running or jumping too much.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh