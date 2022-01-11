What are the best farms to create for Minecraft Hardcore in 2022?

Minecraft Hardcore is an extremely challenging game mode. It's the toughest way to play the game and is quite popular, especially among Java Edition players.

Farms are an easy way to make Minecraft a lot simpler, and that's particularly important for Hardcore players. In a game mode where death is the end, it's helpful to have anything be automated.

With that in mind, we look at some of the most useful farms for Hardcore players to invest in:

Best farms for Minecraft Hardcore players to use

4) Smelting farm

With ores that drop raw items (copper, iron, gold), automatic smelting farms are very useful. Players can make one with hoppers, chests and furnaces and it can be as big as they want. It removes XP from smelting, but makes the process a lot faster, which is very helpful to Hardcore players, as they can focus on other tasks instead of smelting.

The Metric Jester 🇨🇦 @MetricJester Smelting XP Farm for Minecraft 1.13 Just stand on the pressure plate and take out an item to get your Furnace stored XP. Smelting XP Farm for Minecraft 1.13 Just stand on the pressure plate and take out an item to get your Furnace stored XP. https://t.co/uUHqMWPgLc

3) Sugar cane farm

In any game mode, sugar cane farms are the most useful. Sugar cane is handy for crafting books, making sugar or trading with librarians. Having an automatic sugar cane farm is one of the best ways to get it, and that holds true especially in Hardcore mode. Players need pistons, observers and dispensers (for bonemeal) to make them.

Sugar cane farms are great for Hardcore and any mode (Image via Mojang)

2) Wool farm

This one can be tricky because getting a sheep into a one block space can be difficult. Once it's done, though, it's a great farm to get wool, which is a very useful item.

It's a slower process because it requires the wool to grow back, but it's easier than doing it manually. Wool is great for crafting as well as trading, so it's useful for XP and items. Hardcore players can focus on staying alive instead of collecting items such as wool.

1) Mob farms

One of the easiest ways to die is by a hostile mob and as such, it's better to avoid them altogether, at least in Hardcore mode. However, they do give up valuable loot when killed.

Deeon @Deeon20

We built up the mob farm and the layout for the upcoming castle build!



Raided by @theonepufferfish!



We sent homemade chocolate <raided> to



Thank you for the chill vibes! to @fruitycrafting !!Thank you for the chill vibes! Great stream last night on #twitch playing #minecraft #bedrock on #ps4 We built up the mob farm and the layout for the upcoming castle build!Raided by @theonepufferfish!We sent homemade chocolate Great stream last night on #twitch playing #minecraft #bedrock on #ps4!We built up the mob farm and the layout for the upcoming castle build!Raided by @theonepufferfish!We sent homemade chocolate <raided> to @fruitycrafting !!Thank you for the chill vibes! https://t.co/zuqe5UMbf4

Also Read Article Continues below

It's impossible to get to the End without getting ender pearls first, and it's dangerous to try and fight them all at night. So, a mob farm is the best way to get their loot safely and in larger numbers.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee