What are the best farms to create for Minecraft Hardcore in 2022?

Minecraft Hardcore is an extremely challenging game mode. It's the toughest way to play the game and is quite popular, especially among Java Edition players.
Farms are an easy way to make Minecraft a lot simpler, and that's particularly important for Hardcore players. In a game mode where death is the end, it's helpful to have anything be automated.
With that in mind, we look at some of the most useful farms for Hardcore players to invest in:
Best farms for Minecraft Hardcore players to use
4) Smelting farm
With ores that drop raw items (copper, iron, gold), automatic smelting farms are very useful. Players can make one with hoppers, chests and furnaces and it can be as big as they want. It removes XP from smelting, but makes the process a lot faster, which is very helpful to Hardcore players, as they can focus on other tasks instead of smelting.
3) Sugar cane farm
In any game mode, sugar cane farms are the most useful. Sugar cane is handy for crafting books, making sugar or trading with librarians. Having an automatic sugar cane farm is one of the best ways to get it, and that holds true especially in Hardcore mode. Players need pistons, observers and dispensers (for bonemeal) to make them.
2) Wool farm
This one can be tricky because getting a sheep into a one block space can be difficult. Once it's done, though, it's a great farm to get wool, which is a very useful item.
It's a slower process because it requires the wool to grow back, but it's easier than doing it manually. Wool is great for crafting as well as trading, so it's useful for XP and items. Hardcore players can focus on staying alive instead of collecting items such as wool.
1) Mob farms
One of the easiest ways to die is by a hostile mob and as such, it's better to avoid them altogether, at least in Hardcore mode. However, they do give up valuable loot when killed.
It's impossible to get to the End without getting ender pearls first, and it's dangerous to try and fight them all at night. So, a mob farm is the best way to get their loot safely and in larger numbers.