6 cute Minecraft mods you should try

It is safe to say that Minecraft is often a cute game. You can explore all the beautiful biomes in the Overworld and interact with adorable creatures like wolves, cats, ocelots, pandas, and more. Over the years, the community has also created loads of mods that add several cute features to the sandbox.

Here is a list of some cute mods for Minecraft that you can try.

List of 6 cute mods worth trying in Minecraft

1) Farmer's Delight

Farmer's Delight brings lots of cute and peaceful farming features (Image via CurseForge/@vectorwing || Mojang Studios)

Farmer Delight is one of the most popular mods for Minecraft. It is a complete farming overhaul mod that adds loads of new vegetables and food recipes. It also adds new farming tools and processes. If you want peaceful gameplay and build a cute farm in their base with detailed features, Farmer's Delight is the perfect mod for you.

This mod has over 114,000,000 downloads from the CurseForge website alone.

2) Cutecore

Cutecore adds loads of adorable features like new tree leaves, cow variants, and more (Image via CurseForge/@ed1c24 || Mojang Studios)

Cutecore is a niche mod that crams Minecraft with all kinds of adorable new features like new flowers, tree leaves, falling leaves effect, new ores, flowers, and even new cow variants that are extremely cute.

Most of the features mentioned above have a pinkish and reddish tone to them to further increase the adorable factor. The mod clearly focuses on the cuteness since it literally has the word in its name. The mod has over 158,000 downloads from the CurseForge website.

3) Serene Seasons

Serene Seasons adds beautiful different seasons to Minecraft (Image via CurseForge/@TheAdubbz || Mojang Studios)

Though Minecraft has many biomes with different climate conditions, each will have that same climate forever. The Serene Seasons mod changes this since it adds dynamic seasons to every Overworld biome. For example, the plains biome can experience all four beautiful seasons: Spring, summer, fall, and winter.

The mod brings visual changes to the entire flora of each biome. Tree leaves and grass blocks will change color according to the season, and even the regular grassy biomes will experience snow during winter. It makes Overworld biomes even more mesmerizing.

Serene Seasons mod has over 65,000,000 downloads from the CurseForge website alone.

4) Alex's Mobs

Alex's mob adds loads of adorable mobs in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge/@sbom_xela || Mojang Studios)

Alex's Mobs adds over 89 new mobs to the game. It adds mobs like bears, raccoons, eagles, hummingbirds, sugar gliders, kangaroos, and more. Many of these mobs look adorable in their respective biomes. Their cuteness factor amplifies when you interact with them.

Of course, these new mobs will drop new items that can be used in several ways as well. The mod also has a custom in-game dictionary book that tells you about the new mobs and their brief description.

Alex's Mobs is quite famous in Minecraft and has over 90,000,000 million downloads from the CurseForge website.

5) Handcrafted

Handcrafted mod brings lots of cute interior design features (Image via CurseForge/@terrariumearth || Mojang Studios)

When it comes to interior designs, vanilla Minecraft does not have too many blocks to decorate the base. Hence, you can download the Handcrafted mod that adds loads of new furniture like tables, chairs, couches, tablecloths, plates, mugs, unique bookshelves, and more. These features can completely transform the interior look of a base, making it look adorable and cozy.

Handcrafted mod has been downloaded over 45,000,000 times from the CurseForge website alone.

6) Waddles

Waddles mod simply adds cute Adélie penguins in icy biomes (Image via CurseForge/ || Mojang Studios)

Waddles is a simple but extremely cute mod that adds Adélie penguins to Minecraft. These mobs will be able to spawn in biomes like Snowy Tundra and Ice Spikes. As of now, they can walk or swim in the water, but the modder has promised a better swimming animation and underwater movement as well. Even though this mod only adds one mob, it is quite an adorable one.

Waddles has over 37,000,000 downloads from CurseForge alone.

