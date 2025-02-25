How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.62 update

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.62 update is out now. This hotfix follows the recent release of version 1.21.61 and addresses some crucial issues in the game, alongside implementing certain modifications to the bundle's user interface. These changes will help improve the gameplay experience and provide a stable performance.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.62 update.

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.62 update on all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X/S consoles

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.62 update addresses critical bugs and makes gameplay improvements (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.62 update with an active internet connection and an official copy of Minecraft:

Head over to the "My Games & Apps" section on your console's library. Select Minecraft from the list of games and apps and click on the Options button. Next, head over to the "Manage Game & Add-Ons" tab and choose the "Updates" option. Once done, the update will be added to your download queue and installation will begin shortly. You can enjoy the latest changes once it is completed. During the update, ensure that your device stays on and has a stable internet connection.

PlayStation 4 and 5

Head over to the game and queue the download for the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.62 update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.62 update on your PlayStation 4/5 to receive the latest hotfix and changes by following these simple steps:

Open the console's homepage and locate the Minecraft icon or search for it in the game library/recently played tab.

Next, click on the "Check for Updates" option. Make sure you are connected to the internet before you do so.

Once found, the update will be automatically queued for download. Wait for the files to be downloaded and installed before launching the game with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.62 update installed.

Nintendo Switch

Head over to the eShop to get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.62 update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Just like the Xbox and the PlayStation, Nintendo offers a rather seamless experience when it comes to updating to the latest Minecraft Bedrock update. Here's how you can get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.62 update on your device:

Launch Minecraft on your Switch.

Once opened, you will get a notification about the new update. Tap it and wait for the eShop to load. Once there, choose the Update prompt and add it to your download queue.

If you missed the in-game notification or want to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.62 update manually, you can also head over to your dashboard and select the game.

Once Minecraft is open, press either the + or the - buttons on your console/joycon. After the options window loads, choose the "Software Update" tab and then "Via the Internet" to start the download. During the update, it is recommended to have a stable internet connection to prevent game file corruption.

Android/iOS mobile devices

Go to the respective app store to update to the latest version (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.62 update on your preferred mobile devices by heading over to the respective app stores and queuing the update from the app store listing:

Look for Minecraft on your Google Play Store or the Apple App Store application.

Once you head to the Minecraft page on your device's store, you will notice that the Open/Play button has been replaced by "Update."

Just tap the Update button and ensure you have a stable internet connection during the update. Once done, you can enjoy the latest features and changes in the 1.21.62 build.

That being said, it is pertinent to mention that most Android and iOS devices will have automatic updates enabled to ensure your apps and games are always on the latest available version. However, if this feature is not turned on, you can always follow the steps mentioned above.

Windows 10/11 PCs

Download/update to the latest version from the official Minecraft launcher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.62 update can be downloaded directly from the official game launcher. You can manage all of your game versions, like Bedrock and Java, as well as spin-offs, like Minecraft Dungeons and Legends, from the same application.

The Minecraft launcher will automatically check for new updates and modifications released by Mojang Studios every time it is launched. If found, they are automatically installed before you start the game, ensuring you are always on the latest build. Additionally, the launcher also gets updated during fresh restarts to ensure a seamless experience.

Here's how to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.62 update on your Windows 10/11 PC:

If this is your first time playing Minecraft or you do not have the official launcher installed, simply go to the Mojang website or click on this link to open the launcher's page.

Download the executable file and install it in your preferred directory. Once the installation is complete, you will be prompted to sign in with your Microsoft account to get the launcher ready for use.

Next, open the launcher and select Minecraft: Bedrock edition from the left sidebar.

Head to the lower section of the launcher and click on the dropdown on the left of the green Play/Download button.

Select "Latest Release" from the list of available options and then hit the green Play/Download button.

Wait for the launcher to download the update assets. It is recommended to ensure that you have a stable internet connection during this process. Once done, you can head into the game with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.62 update successfully installed.

