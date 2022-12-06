7 best Minecraft 1.19 Bedrock seeds for survival

Minecraft is a popular sandbox video game that allows players to explore an open world and build constructions out of textured cubes in a 3D procedurally generated environment.

Fans can travel through forests, mountains, deserts, and oceans while gathering resources in-game. In addition to discovering new biomes, players can also find abandoned mines, shipwrecks, and hidden dungeons when exploring these Minecraft seeds.

As gamers traverse the expansive terrain, they will come across various creatures such as pigs, sheep, and friendly villagers who will help them on their journey. This article lists out some of the best seeds that Minecraft players can use for an enjoyable survival experience.

What are seeds used for in Minecraft?

Minecraft seeds offer an endless range of adventuring and exploration possibilities. Whether it be discovering a desert village, exploring icy biomes, or finding new resources, Minecraft Bedrock Edition is sure to provide entertainment for all ages.

Each seed offers its own unique adventure for the player. Although the general layout of the world and basic structures are usually quite similar, players will often find rare blocks and items that cannot be found in other seeds. In this way, a seed can always surprise players with new discoveries.

1) Mushroom island

This mushroom island seed makes for a great survival base (Image via Chunkbase)

Seed: -3832188667730420108

Mushroom islands are great for building bases in the game's survival mode. This is because the only mobs that naturally spawn there are mooshrooms. These passive mooshroom mobs can be milked with a bowl to get mushroom stew, or a bucket for obtaining milk.

In addition to being a safe place to start the game, this seed also features a Ruined Portal nearby for quick and easy access to the Nether dimension.

2) Ancient cities galore

This seed features eight separate ancient cities near the spawn location (Image via Chunkbase)

Seed: -457009213479927390

Ancient City Coordinates: -307, 63, 210

The ancient cities of the Minecraft universe are home to many valuable items. While they do possess plenty of wealth, they are also guarded by the extremely dangerous Warden.

If players are brave and well-equipped enough to visit these ancient cities below the surface, they will definitely be rewarded for their efforts. Additionally, there's a village and a Ruined Portal nearby, making this a great all-round seed for survival.

3) Woodland mansions and ocean monuments

This seed has lots of ocean monuments and woodland mansions (Image via Chunkbase)

Seed: -3438917895862152127

Explorers will love this seed, as it has multiple locations full of both loot and danger. Northeast from the spawn point, players will find two separate woodland mansions, filled with great loot for players to find.

If fans are prepared to face various underwater dangers, there are countless ocean monuments just a short walk west of the spawn point, making this both a valuable and dangerous seed.

4) Multiple villages and stronghold

This seed has multiple villages and a stronghold right near the spawn point (Image via Chunkbase)

Seed: 4364519598890647509

Immediately after spawning in this world, players will notice that there are three villages right in front of them. Furthermore, after a short walk in almost any direction, players will be able to come across even more villages.

A few blocks southeast of spawn, a stronghold can be located under the village at that location. After gearing up and trading with villagers, players can construct a Nether Portal, head into the Nether, and prepare to make the Eyes of Ender so that they can reach The End.

5) Fun survival island

This Minecraft seed offers a fun survival island experience (Image via Chunkbase)

Seed: -6081874497018324659

Spawning into this world, players will immediately love the fact that there are multiple villages for them to loot and trade their way through in almost every direction.

Once players are done trading and are ready to progress further, an in-game stronghold can be located directly under a village that's only a short walk southeast of the spawn point.

6) Double stronghold

Two strongholds close to each other in this seed make for an interesting survival world (Image via Chunkbase)

Seed: 2214026137733107130

Although multiple strongholds can spawn in a single Minecraft world, there aren't many instances where the two are located close to each other. With this seed, players should first be able to visit a nearby village and gear up.

Once they're ready, they can dig down into two spots nearby and find a stronghold in each of those locations. This is a great way for speedrunners to quickly make their way to The End dimension.

7) Tall woodland mansion

This tall woodland mansion can be transformed into a great Minecraft survival base (Image via Chunkbase)

Seed: 421638986

Woodland Mansion Coordinates: -8847, 117, -9832

This seed features a fairly interesting woodland mansion, which sits high up on cobblestone blocks. The interior of this woodland mansion looks fairly normal, and players should be able to use it as a base. They just have to hollow out the extremely tall rocks and convert the mansion into a skyscraper base.

Furthermore, there are a few villages nearby if players wish to stock up on items before heading for the woodland mansion.

