7 best Minecraft copper build ideas

Copper was an addition to Minecraft that turned heads and dropped jaws when it was first revealed. It was a block that, if left alone, would change color over time. Nothing like it had been seen in the vanilla game before, and not much like it has been added since.

This begs the question, though, what are the best ways to utilize such an interesting building material?

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

The seven best things Minecraft players can build with copper

1) Steampunk-ify the base

Copper and the similar-looking brass are materials very closely associated with steampunk and sci-fi media. This makes copper a perfect choice for spicing up a Minecraft house with a bit of steampunk flair. Players can add copper wiring, giant systems of gears, and intricate copper edge detailing to really sell the steampunk effect, bringing a whole new vibe to their worlds.

2) Statue or landmark

Much like in the real world, Minecraft's copper blocks are a great choice for building statues and landmarks. Players can farm bees in Minecraft for wax to keep their statues safe from oxidation, or they can let the copper rust and change color for interesting effects. Both of these work for landmarks, as the coloration of copper is so unique.

3) Rustic base

Players can elevate their initial Minecraft starter bases to the next level by incorporating copper blocks into them. When used as a roofing material and left exposed, the oxidation over time will help show the age and history of the base. A visual reminder of how long the player has managed to survive. This storytelling aspect is what makes a rustic copper base a great build idea.

4) Observatory/Watchtower

Copper Observatory byu/BrokenPixelSK inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

An observatory is a great idea for a copper build for a few reasons. The first is that copper's main purpose within the game, besides Minecraft's lightning rods, is to create a telescope. And observatories are just massive telescopes. The second is because observatories are scientific in nature, and copper has that steampunk tech vibe to it.

Players can also give this build a practical purpose, building it in the center of their villager trading setup to be able to watch out for hostile mobs.

5) Clocktower with bell

Players wanting a unique centerpiece for their villager trading area should consider building a copper clocktower. These tall builds can serve as a way to find the villager trading area no matter where the player is. Additionally, players could place a bell within the clocktower, making them able to summon their trading villagers by ringing it.

6) Factory

This build idea is based on the earlier idea that copper inherently makes a build more steampunk. Players can incorporate these copper trims and gears into a massive factory build, where they can place their smelting areas and mineshafts to keep things thematic.

7) Bank-style vault storage room

Every Minecraft survival base needs a storage room. These rooms are where players fill dozens of Minecraft double chests or barrels with the loot they have accumulated over their adventure. One of the best ways to elevate the design of these storage rooms is to style it after a bank vault, using shiny copper as the vault door.

Copper is one of the most interesting blocks in the game, both mechanically and aesthetically, due to its ability to oxidize and change color. Hopefully, these seven copper build ideas will satisfy the urge players might have to use this fascinating block.