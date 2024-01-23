7 best Minecraft train builds

In Minecraft, players can let their imaginations run wild when creating structures. They can build anything, ranging from intricate redstone structures to imposing castles. However, the trains that fans have created in the game over the years are among the most impressive builds. Numerous amazing train models exist that are replicas of actual locomotives.

This article lists seven great Minecraft train designs, each with a distinct charm and layout.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Minecraft train builds are magnificent

1) E3 Series Shinkansen Bullet Train

The Japanese Shinkansen Bullet Train E3 Series is an amazing build in Minecraft. It takes inspiration from the real Shinkansen trains, which have transformed rail travel in Japan. Their distinctive aerodynamic design and vivid colors are reflected in this in-game model.

This build by CraftyFoxeMC is great for players who love to build Japanese-inspired Minecraft structures. It would also be perfect on an SMP server.

2) DRB Class 52 Kriegslokomotive

Next is the DRB Class 52 Kriegslokomotive, a formidable German locomotive that dominated the railways during the Second World War. Its Minecraft version does an excellent job of capturing its tough and sturdy look with the use of blackstone bricks.

The build showcases the locomotive's distinguishing traits, such as how it was used for transporting tanks, and its amazing utilitarian form. This is another design by YouTuber CraftyFoxeMC.

3) AWVR 777 AC4400CW

The thrilling action-thriller Unstoppable serves as inspiration for this Minecraft build. In the film, the AWVR 777 AC4400CW is a formidable freight train that commands significant attention.

YouTuber CraftyFoxe does an amazing job of highlighting the train's immense size and capability. Prepare yourself for an exhilarating build as you attempt this magnificent freight train construction in your world.

4) LMS Fowler Class 4F Steam Locomotive

The LMS Fowler Class 4F Steam Locomotive is a fantastic build that is not to be overlooked. This creation honors the vintage steam locomotives that were formerly seen on British railways. It transports you back in time to the heyday of steam-powered transportation, marked by exquisite external craftsmanship. This is the type of train you would have seen on the railways from the 1920s to the 1940s.

The build itself is phenomenal, and anyone can see the sheer amount of time and effort that YouTuber Pixelr put into it.

5) GO Transit MP40PH-3C Locomotive

With the GO Transit MP40PH-3C Locomotive, you get a hint of urban mobility. The spirit of contemporary city travel is embodied in this Canadian commuter train design. Its modern style, together with its instantly identifiable white and green color scheme, makes it a unique addition to any cityscape.

If you have built a Minecraft city or are planning to do so, this is a one-of-a-kind train that would look spectacular on the region's tracks. This is another tutorial made by popular YouTuber CraftyFoxe.

6) Union Pacific Steam Train

The Union Pacific Steam Train, a spectacular steam-powered locomotive from the peak of railroads, is another noteworthy build. This tribute to the Union Pacific Railway's historical significance is a unique and extremely beautiful project. It has a nostalgic quality to it due to the meticulous attention to detail in reproducing the complex steam engine system and the traditional black and red color scheme.

This is once again another incredible build from YouTuber CraftyFoxe.

7) Amtrak Superliner

With its unique double-deck design, this model replicates the sleek and contemporary appearance of the actual Amtrak Superliner, one of the most well-known passenger trains in the US. From the internal cabins to the precise exterior colors, the attention to detail is astounding.

This is another incredible train built by YouTuber CraftyFoxeMC.