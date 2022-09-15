7 scariest Minecraft mobs in 2022

Despite its blocky and cartoonish graphics, Minecraft can be really scary at times. After players enter the game's world, they will begin encountering a variety of mobs. These are AI entities that randomly spawn and roam around certain areas of the map, breathing life into the game's vast world. While most of them are passive and neutral towards players, some are hostile and feared by all.

Hostile mobs are entities that are solely focused on harming players and killing them. These mobs will begin attacking players the moment they detect them.

Ranking Creepers, Enderman, and other intimidating Minecraft mobs

7) Evoker

Evoker in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If players have raided a Woodland Mansion or protected a village, they will likely have encountered Evokers, one of the most powerful Illager mob variants in the game.

These hostile mobs conjure magic spells that spawn pesky vexes and dangerous fangs that constantly attack players. They are hard to kill since they flee as soon as players approach them.

6) Ghast

Ghast in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Ghast is one of the scariest mobs in the Nether realm simply because of the sounds it makes. These mobs are essentially massive ghosts that fly around the Nether and randomly cry in a horrifying manner.

They also shriek loudly when they attack players by shooting fireballs at them. While the attack itself can be dangerous, the sudden loud shriek often catches players off-guard.

5) Creeper

A creeper in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Creepers are the most famous and iconic mob in the entire game. They have been in Minecraft for a long time and are one of the scariest mobs players will encounter. These sneaky creatures will silently walk up to the player and blow themselves up, hurting players in the process.

What makes them scary is the hissing sound they make right before blowing up. Whenever Minecraft players hear the hissing sound, they get a massive jumpscare since they know they're in trouble.

4) Enderman

Enderman (Image via Mojang)

Enderman is a mysterious creature that oddly looks familiar to the player's character in terms of general physiology. However, they are completely black in color and taller than the player's avatar.

They are neutral towards players and won't attack until and unless they are stared at. They also have teleportation abilities and can jumpscare players by teleporting near them.

3) Ender Dragon

Ender Dragon in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Ender Dragon is the final boss mob of the game and can easily frighten new players. When they find the stronghold and enter the End realm, players will immediately be thrown into a fight with the dragon. The only way to get out of the realm is by either killing the dragon or getting killed by it.

2) Wither

Wither in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Wither is the second boss mob in the game and is much scarier than the Ender Dragon. The bizarre part about the Wither is that players have to summon it themselves by placing soul sand blocks and wither skulls.

Once summoned, the boss mob will shoot explosive wither skulls at players and any non-undead mob present in the vicinity. The Wither also has several stages as it loses health, forcing players to employ different combat styles.

1) Warden

Warden in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Warden is arguably the scariest mob present in the game. The mob was released with the 1.19 update, along with the Deep Dark biome. It is the first blind mob that will search for players by hearing and smelling them. However, once it detects a player, the beast will run frantically towards them and attack with melee and ranged weapons.

The Warden is so powerful that it can easily obliterate players with a few hits, even if they're wearing enchanted netherite armor.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

