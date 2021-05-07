A look into the Minecraft Yandere Highschool Roleplay

Minecraft roleplays have become a forgotten practice since survival-multiplayers became popular; but, six years since it's debut, Yandere Highschool remains one of the most memorable roleplays for it's simple, wholesome appearance, but hidden dark nature.

August 17th, 2015 — on Sam "Samgladiator" England's Minecraft channel was where the first episode of Yandere Highschool was uploaded. Sam had been uploading Minecraft roleplays, as well as other gaming content, for years prior. However, none of them took off like Yandere Highschool did.

It might have been the series' stylistic similarity to Japanese anime, with the series' setting and world-building using many traditionally "anime" things. This aspect would attract another audience to the Minecraft roleplay, but it wasn't the only factor.

The series uses consistent light, but hard-hitting, humor throughout. It's suitable for both teenagers, and even children. It's like a nostalgic Saturday morning anime, but in Minecraft.

The series stars Sam and his, now ex, friend Taurtis as they begin a new term as new students at Akademi High School. The series begins following the two boys, however their friend Charles "Grian" Bachelor joins later as the third main protagonist.

Spanning eighty episodes in its first season, and the series' growth garnering enough to make another season, one prequel, and a reboot, what exactly is Yandere Highschool about?

Yandere Highschool's Plot

"SHE'S INSANE" (Image via Samgladiator on YouTube)

August 17th, 2015 — the lore of the Yandere Highschool series began. The original, and first, season follows new students Sam and Taurtis' through their new beginnings at Akademi High School.

The boy's school year seems to be going interestingly; with odd teachers, class romances, and even more unique classmates. It seems things are merely out of the ordinary until the suicide of the boy's sardonic teacher, Gareth.

The mysteries of the town they live in, and the people who walk amidst them, begin to unravel for the boys. They encounter ghosts, solve mysteries, and unknowingly get themselves involved with the Yakuza.

Yandere Highschool doesn't stray from its roots of being a story about two boys starting as new students. There's plenty of romance, tension, and drama to appease viewer's high school harem side.

The cast features many different characters that develop over the course of the season. The characters grow on the viewer due to their memorable qualities. There's unique personalities littering the series; from a bearded girl in the boy's class, to the deranged daughter of the Yakuza's leader. Viewers will learn about the characters in the story alongside the main protagonists, similarly, they'll learn about the protagonists too.

Tokyo Soul & Yandere

"TOKYO SOUL" (Image via SamGladiator on YouTube)

Yandere Highschool's second season, Tokyo Soul, and unfinished prequel, Yandere, are canon additions to the story and universe of the original series.

Tokyo Soul follows the three boys after the first season, Yandere Highschool, as they start a new life for themselves in another new town. They find that their new high school isn't much less odd than their old one. Taurtis, Sam, and Grian continue to attempt to outrun the events of the last season sneaking back into their new life. However, they realize soon that they didn't quite finish what they started.

The three protagonists meet new faces, see some old ones, and have many new adventures amidst their new settings.

Tokyo Soul spans over fifty-three episodes and has an unfinished second season, which ended due to the real life fallout between Taurtis, Sam, and Grian.

Yandere follows the original three protagonists as children, years before the events of Yandere Highschool. It gives context, and thickens the story, behind some of the characters glossed over in the first season, such as the recently deceased teacher, Gareth.

It's a fun, side series and one that's definitely enjoyable for viewers of the main series. However, it is the second project in the series to be left unfinished due to the fallout of the three protagonists.