A Minecraft player spends five days to reach the end of the world to realize it was a waste of time

The world of Minecraft might seem so massive that some may think it to be infinite. However, that’s not the case. Like other games, this one also has a boundary, albeit reaching it will take a long time if a player decides to travel to the end of the blocky world. Some have embarked on a difficult journey to see how long it takes to cover the distance.

A Minecraft player named u/En_Passant_23 made a one-of-a-kind post on the game's subreddit, showing how they spent around five real-life days travelling to the world edge through different terrains and dimensions. While the travel method was not anything special, the way the data was gathered and presented was quite unique.

u/En_Passant_23 attached multiple images showing each step of the journey along with data graphs, ascent/descent angles, and speed. However, the last part of the post mentioned that the effort was not worth it, as the world border is just a plain blue line with the ocean in the distance.

Reacting to the post, u/bfly1800 jokingly asked the original poster to reach the other side of the border, suggesting they could find something interesting there. Another user, u/emveor, said the "guy" who lived-streamed himself walking towards the world border for years "has entered the chat."

Redditors react to the detailed Minecraft world border travel post (Image via Reddit)

u/CommanderFate added that ZombieCleo, a Minecraft streamer, completed the entire journey on a horse on top of the nether roof and streamed a major portion of the trip on her Twitch channel. They went on to say they admired the data and analysis of the entire journey that the OP provided in the post.

The original poster replied, saying that completing the entire journey on a horse sounds very challenging, especially without the elytra. u/revaar61 added that, on the contrary, the horse makes things easier as its hunger does not go down, and the player can simply leave the forward button held down.

Journey to the end in Minecraft

The Far Lands used to be the world border in previous versions of Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Many players have taken on the daunting task of travelling to the edge of the blocky world. For those who have not seen what it looks like, be advised that there is nothing special there, especially after updates removed the Far Lands that added an element of mystery to the world border.

However, there is a sense of adventure in a journey that covers nearly 30 million blocks. What’s even more impressive is that some players decide to do this by walking or running, which makes it even more challenging.

