What version of Minecraft has Far Lands?

Minecraft fans who have been around since the game's early days may remember the Far Lands, a terrain generation glitch that arose from errors in the mathematical equations that governed terrain. This led to stretched-out and porous terrain, ostensibly serving as the "edge" of the game's worlds. However, this terrain bug was eventually addressed, and the Far Lands no longer exist.

But which versions of Minecraft could Far Lands be found in? The answer varies depending on the version of the game players are enjoying. The Far Lands were patched out quite early in Java Edition's lifespan, and Bedrock's Far Lands were removed several years later. Whatever the case, if players are curious, it doesn't hurt to examine the versions of the game where the Far Lands can be found.

What versions of Minecraft still generate the Far Lands?

A set of Far Lands in an early build of Minecraft: Java Edition (Image via Mojang)

Though they aren't a part of modern Minecraft, the Far Lands have left an indelible mark on the community and the game's lore, so much so that they've been seen in spin-off games and beyond. However, since players won't be finding the Far Lands in current versions of Java and Bedrock Edition, they'll have to dig deep into the archive of old versions of the game to find Far Lands generation.

When it comes to specifics, players in Java Edition will find Far Lands in approximately any version between Infdev 20100327 and Beta version 1.7.3, as they were completely removed in the 1.8 Beta. Meanwhile, in Bedrock Edition, fans can find the Far Lands from versions 1.16.0 to 1.17.0, and they were removed in version 1.17.30 shortly after.

It's also worth noting that if fans can get a hold of the old pre-Bedrock version of Pocket Edition, Far Lands can also be found there in early Alpha versions including v.0.9.0 and v.016.0. Some fans had also reported spotting distance effects similar to the Far Lands after Mojang removed the Far Lands bug, though these days finding the Far Lands is typically accomplished through modding.

Other barriers like the World Border have essentially replaced the Far Lands. (Image via Mojang)

With the removal of the mathematical glitch that caused the Far Lands to appear in Minecraft, other limits were introduced to the game, including the World Border and World Boundary. Unusual terrain can be found the further players approach the World Boundary, but they don't carry the same appearance and structure as the Far Lands used to.

If fans still want to find the Far Lands, they can mod the game to reintroduce them into the modern iteration of the game. Otherwise, players will have to look to the game versions noted above to experience one of the game's most iconic terrain generation bugs. The fact that players continue to play old versions of Minecraft just to find the Far Lands again is a testament to their enduring popularity.