Can Minecraft Java play with Bedrock? Answered

Minecraft is more fun with friends. Players can connect with each other on personal or public servers and enjoy the block game with each other. However, when it comes to Java Edition and Bedrock Edition players wanting to play together, things get a little complicated because of the different servers and platforms on which the game runs.

The bottom line is that Java players simply cannot play with Bedrock players. Here is a small explanation and alternative methods of enjoying the sandbox game together.

Reasons why Minecraft Java Edition and Bedrock Edition players cannot play together

Java Edition is the first version Mojang Studios made when they released the game. Soon after, Bedrock Edition was created for devices other than PCs. One of the main reasons why there is no crossplay between the two is because they use different kinds of servers that are not compatible with each other.

Furthermore, the editions are based on different programming languages themselves. Java Edition is based on Java, and Bedrock Edition is based on C++. Another reason for no crossplay is that both editions are still vastly different in terms of features. Mojang Studios is gradually working on bringing parity between both editions.

Java Edition players can play with users who are also running the same edition on PC, Mac, or Linux. On the other hand, Bedrock players can enjoy cross-platform multiplayer between PC, Mac, Android, iOS, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and more.

The trick for Minecraft Bedrock players to join Java Edition servers

GeyserMC program allows Bedrock players to join Java servers easily. (Image via GeyserMC)

While Bedrock players cannot join any Java servers in the vanilla version, they can do so using GeyserMC.

GeyserMC is a program that essentially converts data inputs from the Bedrock Edition client to something that the Java server can understand and respond to and vice versa.

It can either be installed as a standalone program or as a plugin to any modded modern Bedrock version. It can be installed through modding APIs like Fabric, NeoForge, Spigot, etc.

While this is a great alternative for Bedrock, players on Java simply cannot join Bedrock servers, even with any mods. However, it is worth noting that not all Java Edition servers support GeyserMC.

Thankfully, Mojang Studios now sells Minecraft Java and Bedrock Editions as a bundle. This will allow new players to play with their friends on both platforms easily. They can simply switch between platforms and play on any server they want.