5 things Minecraft Bedrock does better than Java Edition

While there are a plethora of differences between Minecraft's Java and Bedrock Editions, such as mods being available within the Minecraft Marketplace on Bedrock and mostly free on Java, each version has its merits and unique advantages that make it worth playing.

Detailed below are the five things Bedrock does the best when compared to the game's Java Edition.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Five things that Minecraft Bedrock does better than Java

1) Optimization and load times

Comment byu/MTN_Dewit from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

One area that Minecraft has always been poor at is load times. Because of the game's slightly more inefficient Java codebase, along with less than optimally written updates, the game can struggle to load, resulting in long wait times for chunks to generate and render.

However, Bedrock Edition does not have this issue, as this version was written in C++, a generally more efficient and quicker programming language than Java. This results in Bedrock Edition having a noticeably quicker load time in nearly all aspects of the game.

Some areas where this difference in performance is most visible are the game's chunk generation and rendering, explosions and how they impact blocks and mobs, and AI calculations for mob behavior and pathfinding. This results in the game being generally smoother for Bedrock players.

2) Crossplay or multi-platform support

Minecraft's ability to be played with others has been a contributing factor to the game's success, with YouTuber collaboration servers like HermitCraft getting 10 seasons of content out of the game. And multiplayer is just as important to casual players.

This makes the ability for Bedrock players to play on a single world, even if they are on different consoles and platforms, an invaluable way to bring players together and help create those lifelong memories. Java does not have any official crossplay support, meaning Bedrock is the clear winner here.

3) Moveable entities

While Bedrock Edition's redstone is infamously worse than Java's due to lacking essential features such as quasi-connectivity, there is one advantage to this less-featured redstone system: moveable tile entities.

Bedrock players can use pistons to move objects such as chests, furnaces, or even Minecraft's very useful hoppers. This may not seem like a big change, but it makes many more things possible with redstone, including fully automated farms by being able to move full chests out of the way. This feature is so sought after that there are a number of Java Edition mods that specifically add it.

4) Bedrock has emotes

This difference is another way Bedrock Edition is better for players who prefer to play the game with friends. Since one of Minecraft's main appeals is being able to adventure around and have fun with buddies, being able to express emotion entertainingly quickly is a must.

And that is exactly what makes Bedrock's emote system so much better than the basic chat included in Java Edition. Since many Bedrock players will be on the console, typing quickly can be an issue, so emotes were included in the game. These little animations allow players to quickly communicate emotion and intent without having to stop and type.

5) Stronghold Generation

A stronghold with an activated portal (Image via Mojang)

Strongholds are not only one of the game's most iconic structures; they are also one of the most important, containing the portal to the end dimension where the player can find the game's final boss, set up an enderman XP farm, and find an Elytra.

In Java Edition, there are a limited number of strongholds that any world can have, capped at 128, all contained within a bubble that extends roughly 25 thousand blocks from spawn.

However, stronghold generation works differently in Bedrock Edition. There is no upper cap to the number that can be generated; they are a regular structure. Additionally, Bedrock worlds generate three extra strongholds near spawn, guaranteed to be found underneath villages, making them even better in this version of the game.

All in all, strongholds being more common and having three guaranteed to spawn close to spawn underneath villages definitely gives Bedrock players the edge when attempting to fight the Minecraft Ender dragon.