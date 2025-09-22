A new Minecraft Colors update would be much appreciated by fans

New Minecraft updates are always exciting since players get to try out new things, making the blocky world more interesting. Sometimes, smaller and simpler updates are more impactful than major ones. One such example is the World of Color update, which was released in Minecraft back in 2017.Considering it's been nearly a decade since it was out, Mojang Studios should consider bringing new colors to the blocky world. A Redditor named u/Isjoni posted on the game’s subreddit, suggesting how the game can benefit from having 32 colors instead of the current 16.If Minecraft had 32 colors byu/Isjoni inMinecraftThe original poster suggested that increasing the color palette would help players build better structures and have more item options to choose from. These include new bed colors, concrete block options, and dyes. User u/Tiruil said that Minecraft needs more color, as sometimes, when they are building structures, they cannot find the right colors to help create the perfect look.Redditors discuss a major color update for the blocky game (Image via Mojang Studios)u/RadistChemist agreed with the idea but added that the names of the new colors should be in line with the game’s color-naming schemes. They said that names such as Byzantium, as suggested by the original poster, did not fit well.u/Xuggy added that while the blocky game does need more colors, shades like grays, purples, or magentas aren't required. They suggested the Dye Depot mod that brings 32 colors, adding that there should be more shades of red, orange, green, and yellow. They opined that this is how good colors can be made available.Better updates to make Minecraft more funMinecraft needs some major future updates, including an aquatic update (Image via Mojang Studios)Mojang Studios has delivered some wonderful updates this year, such as the Spring to Life game drop, Chase the Skies, and the upcoming Copper Age update. A common factor with all these updates is how they have improved some existing features. Instead of adding new things, the developers should increase the utility of the game's current items.For instance, the next major update should either focus on the End dimension or the ocean biome. Both regions have been in the game for a very long time and lack interesting structures and items to make them engaging to explore. An aquatic update or something along similar lines would be a wonderful addition.