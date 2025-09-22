  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • A new Minecraft Colors update would be much appreciated by fans

By Pranay Mishra
Published Sep 22, 2025 07:59 GMT
Minecraft needs another World of Color update (Image via Mojang Studios)
New Minecraft updates are always exciting since players get to try out new things, making the blocky world more interesting. Sometimes, smaller and simpler updates are more impactful than major ones. One such example is the World of Color update, which was released in Minecraft back in 2017.

Considering it's been nearly a decade since it was out, Mojang Studios should consider bringing new colors to the blocky world. A Redditor named u/Isjoni posted on the game’s subreddit, suggesting how the game can benefit from having 32 colors instead of the current 16.

The original poster suggested that increasing the color palette would help players build better structures and have more item options to choose from. These include new bed colors, concrete block options, and dyes.

User u/Tiruil said that Minecraft needs more color, as sometimes, when they are building structures, they cannot find the right colors to help create the perfect look.

Redditors discuss a major color update for the blocky game (Image via Mojang Studios)
u/RadistChemist agreed with the idea but added that the names of the new colors should be in line with the game’s color-naming schemes. They said that names such as Byzantium, as suggested by the original poster, did not fit well.

u/Xuggy added that while the blocky game does need more colors, shades like grays, purples, or magentas aren't required. They suggested the Dye Depot mod that brings 32 colors, adding that there should be more shades of red, orange, green, and yellow. They opined that this is how good colors can be made available.

Better updates to make Minecraft more fun

Minecraft needs some major future updates, including an aquatic update (Image via Mojang Studios)
Mojang Studios has delivered some wonderful updates this year, such as the Spring to Life game drop, Chase the Skies, and the upcoming Copper Age update. A common factor with all these updates is how they have improved some existing features. Instead of adding new things, the developers should increase the utility of the game's current items.

For instance, the next major update should either focus on the End dimension or the ocean biome. Both regions have been in the game for a very long time and lack interesting structures and items to make them engaging to explore. An aquatic update or something along similar lines would be a wonderful addition.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
