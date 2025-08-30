5 features Minecraft fans want in an ocean game drop

While many Minecraft players are eagerly waiting for the coveted End update, it seems that some are expecting the developers to work on the ocean as well. Oceans in the blocky world have structures worth exploring, such as the ocean monument and shipwrecks. However, just like the End dimension, it feels empty and like lost potential.
An interesting question is what the features would be if Minecraft were to get a beefy ocean update. This article will list the five features that fans want to see in an ocean game drop and how these features would completely transform the blocky world underwater.
5 features an ocean game drop for Minecraft should have
1) Deeper oceans with multiple biomes
One of the most prominent demands from fans is to increase the depth of the oceans and add more distinct regions and biomes. This makes sense, as oceans are supposed to be deep and quite scary. Another interesting addition would be a darker ocean when the player goes deeper. With some ambient sounds, the immersion in exploring the oceans would become fantastic.
Mojang Studios could also add more biomes in the ocean, such as volcanoes, trenches, abysses, normal plains, and even sunken cities inspired by Atlantis. In simple words, they must do to the ocean what they have done to the Overworld and the Nether.
2) Proper ocean exploration gear
Adding more depth and biomes to the ocean would be useless if the player could only go underwater for a few minutes at best. While there are options to enhance underwater breathing and vision using potions and beacons, Mojang needs to do something specific that is more accessible to players.
With the Copper Age update bringing better uses for copper, perhaps the developers could include a diving suit and other useful tools that can be made from this metal so that players can easily craft them, put on the suit, and start exploring the world underwater.
3) Rideable ocean mobs
The ocean is massive, and if it gets deeper, swimming won't be enough as an exploration option. Just like there are horses in the Overworld, Mojang Studios needs to add some ocean mobs that can be tamed and then ridden to move faster underwater.
This part would be quite easy, as Minecraft already has dolphins. Perhaps the developers could add a method of taming them and bring a new harness-like item that can be used to attach them to the dolphin. This will take time to refine, but it would be a worthy addition.
4) A beach overhaul
One part of the ocean that often gets ignored is the beach. While it is not technically an underwater region, Mojang Studios should work on making the in-game beaches resemble actual ones. Currently, these regions are just patches of sand and nothing else. The addition of palm trees, crab mobs, and coconuts would be wonderful.
The crab mob has been featured in previous Mob Vote events, and its addition could also bring a new gameplay mechanic. If the developers want to improve the immersion of Minecraft, a proper beach biome is absolutely necessary.
5) Increased danger with hostile mobs
There’s no fun in exploration and getting rewards if there are no life-threatening dangers around. The ocean should not only be deeper and darker, but also filled with hostile mobs such as sharks and eels, and even some fictional creatures like the Kraken. How cool would it be to find an abandoned region with loot but also a Kraken protecting it?
The ocean is a place of untapped potential, and a proper update could completely change the experience of this region for the better. All Mojang Studios needs to do is get to the drawing board - and they are free to take inspiration from this listicle as well.
