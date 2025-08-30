5 features Minecraft fans want in an ocean game drop

While many Minecraft players are eagerly waiting for the coveted End update, it seems that some are expecting the developers to work on the ocean as well. Oceans in the blocky world have structures worth exploring, such as the ocean monument and shipwrecks. However, just like the End dimension, it feels empty and like lost potential.

Ad

An interesting question is what the features would be if Minecraft were to get a beefy ocean update. This article will list the five features that fans want to see in an ocean game drop and how these features would completely transform the blocky world underwater.

5 features an ocean game drop for Minecraft should have

1) Deeper oceans with multiple biomes

More regions in the ocean would make exploration fun (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

One of the most prominent demands from fans is to increase the depth of the oceans and add more distinct regions and biomes. This makes sense, as oceans are supposed to be deep and quite scary. Another interesting addition would be a darker ocean when the player goes deeper. With some ambient sounds, the immersion in exploring the oceans would become fantastic.

Ad

Trending

Mojang Studios could also add more biomes in the ocean, such as volcanoes, trenches, abysses, normal plains, and even sunken cities inspired by Atlantis. In simple words, they must do to the ocean what they have done to the Overworld and the Nether.

2) Proper ocean exploration gear

Mojang Studios needs to add more than boats for ocean exploration (Image via Mojang Studios)

Adding more depth and biomes to the ocean would be useless if the player could only go underwater for a few minutes at best. While there are options to enhance underwater breathing and vision using potions and beacons, Mojang needs to do something specific that is more accessible to players.

Ad

With the Copper Age update bringing better uses for copper, perhaps the developers could include a diving suit and other useful tools that can be made from this metal so that players can easily craft them, put on the suit, and start exploring the world underwater.

3) Rideable ocean mobs

The ocean in Minecraft is quite empty when it comes to mobs (Image via Mojang Studios)

The ocean is massive, and if it gets deeper, swimming won't be enough as an exploration option. Just like there are horses in the Overworld, Mojang Studios needs to add some ocean mobs that can be tamed and then ridden to move faster underwater.

Ad

This part would be quite easy, as Minecraft already has dolphins. Perhaps the developers could add a method of taming them and bring a new harness-like item that can be used to attach them to the dolphin. This will take time to refine, but it would be a worthy addition.

4) A beach overhaul

The beaches in Minecraft also need a massive overhaul (Image via Mojang Studios)

One part of the ocean that often gets ignored is the beach. While it is not technically an underwater region, Mojang Studios should work on making the in-game beaches resemble actual ones. Currently, these regions are just patches of sand and nothing else. The addition of palm trees, crab mobs, and coconuts would be wonderful.

Ad

The crab mob has been featured in previous Mob Vote events, and its addition could also bring a new gameplay mechanic. If the developers want to improve the immersion of Minecraft, a proper beach biome is absolutely necessary.

5) Increased danger with hostile mobs

Big rewards in Minecraft should come with bigger risks (Image via Mojang Studios)

There’s no fun in exploration and getting rewards if there are no life-threatening dangers around. The ocean should not only be deeper and darker, but also filled with hostile mobs such as sharks and eels, and even some fictional creatures like the Kraken. How cool would it be to find an abandoned region with loot but also a Kraken protecting it?

Ad

The ocean is a place of untapped potential, and a proper update could completely change the experience of this region for the better. All Mojang Studios needs to do is get to the drawing board - and they are free to take inspiration from this listicle as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!