What you need to know about Minecraft The Copper Age update

Mojang has now revealed the name of Minecraft's fall game drop. It will be called The Copper Age. This is an apt title since the update is filled with various new copper features like golem, armor set, chest, lantern, torch, bars, chains, and more. However, Mojang has crammed even non-copper-related features into it. Furthermore, since the game's development is almost complete, players will now be looking forward to its release.

Hence, here are all the details about the Copper Age game drop for Minecraft.

All major details about The Copper Age game drop for Minecraft

Every major feature coming to Minecraft The Copper Age game drop

There are loads of new features coming to The Copper Age game drop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Development for The Copper Age game drop started from July 1, 2025. Mojang dropped a beta and preview version to directly reveal the new copper golem, chest, nugget, armor, and tools. These already set the tone for what the next game drop will focus on. Gradually, the developers also added other quality-of-life features.

Here is a full list of all the new features arriving with The Copper Age game drop:

Copper bars

Copper chains

Copper chest

Copper golem

Copper golem statue

Copper lantern

Copper torch

Oxidized copper lightning rod

Copper armor

Copper horse armor

Copper tools

Copper sword

Copper nugget

Shelf

End Sky flashes (JE only)

F3 Debug customization options (JE only)

New dye textures

Iron Golem's poppy interaction with Copper Golem

This long list proves that The Copper Age is one of the largest Minecraft game drops ever.

When is The Copper Age game drop expected to release

Mojang has not revealed the release date of the update as of now (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

A few weeks ago, Mojang announced that they are done adding new features for the next game drop. This meant that all the new features for the update were introduced. Now, the developers are hard at work to iron out any bug that emerges in the game due to old or new features.

After doing so, they will start releasing the pre-release and release candidate versions.

Since the developers finished adding every new feature a few weeks ago in August, The Copper Age might most likely drop anytime in the next month. The chances of that happening increase since Mojang might also host their second Minecraft Live event in September.

As of now, Mojang has not revealed the official release date for Minecraft's The Copper Age.

