  Minecraft fan animation showcases suffering of villagers in trading halls

Minecraft fan animation showcases suffering of villagers in trading halls

By Pranay Mishra
Published Aug 29, 2025 08:40 GMT
Redditors react to the fan animation of trading halls (Image via Reddit)
A Redditor has created an animation depicting the suffering of villagers in trading halls (Image via Reddit/AvocadoAnimations)

Many Minecraft fans have shared experiences within the game, such as spending their first night inside a mud hut or underground. A common practice among players is building trading halls, where villagers of different professions are confined for safety and convenience. But what would these trading halls look like if they were portrayed realistically?

Redditor u/AvocadoAnimations recently posted an animation on the Minecraft subreddit, illustrating how trading halls might be among the most inhumane structures in the game’s blocky world.

Their realistic 2D clip, inspired by anime, shows how a villager escaped a trading hall while others desperately begged him to release them. The expressions on the faces and the fear in their eyes highlight just how haunting and unsettling these structures could be.

u/CountryPlanetball praised the animation's style. u/ZayParolik responded to this comment, pointing out that the original poster has many more animations available on their YouTube channel.

For those unfamiliar, u/AvocadoAnimations has previously shared other posts showcasing different scenes from the game.

Redditors react to the fan animation of trading halls (Image via Reddit)
Redditors react to the fan animation of trading halls (Image via Reddit)

u/JackLittlenut found the video amusing, stating that they had always made their trading halls large enough for villagers to roam around. However, they observed that once a villager reached the maximum level, they would die. As a result, the user switched to smaller cells that limited the villagers’ freedom.

u/Plebyby said they added a lantern above each cell to provide light for the villagers in their cells. Meanwhile, u/0KSG commented that they would never view trading halls the same way again after watching the animation, describing it as both beautiful and creepy.

Redditor u/AvocadoAnimations has made other incredible Minecraft animations before

u/AvocadoAnimations previously made an animation about villagers and pillagers (Image via Reddit/AvocadoAnimations)
u/AvocadoAnimations previously made an animation about villagers and pillagers (Image via Reddit/AvocadoAnimations)

This isn’t the first time u/AvocadoAnimations has portrayed Minecraft in a darker light. The Redditor previously shared another post showing a battle between villagers and pillagers.

What stood out was the attention to detail, which was widely appreciated by viewers. For example, the animation featured a trident with the Loyalty enchantment having a mark on the weapon and the arm of the wielder. This was a small but creative touch.

While Netflix is currently developing an animated Minecraft series, many fans would love to see a show that explores the more serious and creepy aspects of the game.

Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
