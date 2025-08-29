Minecraft fan animation showcases suffering of villagers in trading halls

Many Minecraft fans have shared experiences within the game, such as spending their first night inside a mud hut or underground. A common practice among players is building trading halls, where villagers of different professions are confined for safety and convenience. But what would these trading halls look like if they were portrayed realistically?Redditor u/AvocadoAnimations recently posted an animation on the Minecraft subreddit, illustrating how trading halls might be among the most inhumane structures in the game’s blocky world.Their realistic 2D clip, inspired by anime, shows how a villager escaped a trading hall while others desperately begged him to release them. The expressions on the faces and the fear in their eyes highlight just how haunting and unsettling these structures could be.I made an animations about villager trading halls byu/AvocadoAnimations inMinecraftu/CountryPlanetball praised the animation's style. u/ZayParolik responded to this comment, pointing out that the original poster has many more animations available on their YouTube channel.For those unfamiliar, u/AvocadoAnimations has previously shared other posts showcasing different scenes from the game.Redditors react to the fan animation of trading halls (Image via Reddit)u/JackLittlenut found the video amusing, stating that they had always made their trading halls large enough for villagers to roam around. However, they observed that once a villager reached the maximum level, they would die. As a result, the user switched to smaller cells that limited the villagers’ freedom.u/Plebyby said they added a lantern above each cell to provide light for the villagers in their cells. Meanwhile, u/0KSG commented that they would never view trading halls the same way again after watching the animation, describing it as both beautiful and creepy.Redditor u/AvocadoAnimations has made other incredible Minecraft animations beforeu/AvocadoAnimations previously made an animation about villagers and pillagers (Image via Reddit/AvocadoAnimations)This isn’t the first time u/AvocadoAnimations has portrayed Minecraft in a darker light. The Redditor previously shared another post showing a battle between villagers and pillagers.What stood out was the attention to detail, which was widely appreciated by viewers. For example, the animation featured a trident with the Loyalty enchantment having a mark on the weapon and the arm of the wielder. This was a small but creative touch.While Netflix is currently developing an animated Minecraft series, many fans would love to see a show that explores the more serious and creepy aspects of the game.