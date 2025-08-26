The villages of Minecraft are filled with passive, not-so-talkative villagers. While these hardworking mobs try to pass their days peacefully, pillagers do all they can to plunder and take away anything they can find. It’s usually up to players to protect the innocent villagers and fight off the pillagers. However, what happens when the villagers take charge and start fighting back?A Minecraft player, u/AvocadoAnimations, posted a short video on the game’s subreddit showcasing their animation skills. The over one-minute-long video shows pillagers ruthlessly attacking villagers, until one villager, wielding an enchanted trident, fights back. With sharp sound design, slick animation, and intense fight choreography, the clip feels like a sequence lifted from a high-budget anime.I made an animation about pillagers byu/AvocadoAnimations inMinecraftu/BosPaladinSix noted that adding a mark on the trident and on the wielder’s arm to visualize the Loyalty enchantment was a brilliant touch. u/cryingdhmu agreed it was very clever. u/joeguy said that the visual storytelling, showing how the weapon is “linked” to the villager, makes the enchantment feel permanent and meaningful.Redditors discuss the animated video (Image via Reddit)u/Maplepoppyy joked that the villagers did all that only to be trapped in a boat by someone named Steve, referencing how players often transport villagers by boating them away.u/Treasure-boy offered a wry take: villagers don’t have many options. It’s either getting stuck in a “prison” made by Steve or getting killed by pillagers. As long as villagers give Steve good trades, they’re safe and avoid getting fed to a zombie.The world of Minecraft fan animationNetflix is set to release a new animated show based on the blocky game (Image via Mojang Studios || Netflix)Fans who are also skilled animators frequently show how Minecraft can shine in a completely different format. There are countless animations ranging from snappy 2D shorts to full-on 3D pieces that could rival a Hollywood studio’s work.When the first trailer for the Minecraft movie dropped, many disliked the mix of live action and animation. Some even claimed they could do better, before posting fan-made trailers that, surprisingly, the community appreciated more than the official version.Thankfully, A Minecraft Movie worked really well at the box office, becoming one of the most successful films of the year. This is a positive sign, as Mojang Studios has now started considering the possibility of bringing more Minecraft-related movies and shows in the future.Fans will soon be getting a new, fully animated Netflix series based on the game. While no other details have been revealed about the show, it will be interesting to see how creators use the blocky world to tell unique stories.