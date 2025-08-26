  • home icon
  This Minecraft fan animation recreates fight between pillagers and villagers

This Minecraft fan animation recreates fight between pillagers and villagers

By Pranay Mishra
Published Aug 26, 2025 08:53 GMT
Redditors react to the fan-made animation
A Minecraft player has made an animation about villagers and pillagers (Image via Reddit/AvocadoAnimations/Mojang Studios)

The villages of Minecraft are filled with passive, not-so-talkative villagers. While these hardworking mobs try to pass their days peacefully, pillagers do all they can to plunder and take away anything they can find. It’s usually up to players to protect the innocent villagers and fight off the pillagers. However, what happens when the villagers take charge and start fighting back?

A Minecraft player, u/AvocadoAnimations, posted a short video on the game’s subreddit showcasing their animation skills. The over one-minute-long video shows pillagers ruthlessly attacking villagers, until one villager, wielding an enchanted trident, fights back. With sharp sound design, slick animation, and intense fight choreography, the clip feels like a sequence lifted from a high-budget anime.

u/BosPaladinSix noted that adding a mark on the trident and on the wielder’s arm to visualize the Loyalty enchantment was a brilliant touch. u/cryingdhmu agreed it was very clever. u/joeguy said that the visual storytelling, showing how the weapon is “linked” to the villager, makes the enchantment feel permanent and meaningful.

Redditors discuss the animated video (Image via Reddit)
u/Maplepoppyy joked that the villagers did all that only to be trapped in a boat by someone named Steve, referencing how players often transport villagers by boating them away.

u/Treasure-boy offered a wry take: villagers don’t have many options. It’s either getting stuck in a “prison” made by Steve or getting killed by pillagers. As long as villagers give Steve good trades, they’re safe and avoid getting fed to a zombie.

The world of Minecraft fan animation

Netflix is set to release a new animated show based on the blocky game (Image via Mojang Studios || Netflix)
Fans who are also skilled animators frequently show how Minecraft can shine in a completely different format. There are countless animations ranging from snappy 2D shorts to full-on 3D pieces that could rival a Hollywood studio’s work.

When the first trailer for the Minecraft movie dropped, many disliked the mix of live action and animation. Some even claimed they could do better, before posting fan-made trailers that, surprisingly, the community appreciated more than the official version.

Thankfully, A Minecraft Movie worked really well at the box office, becoming one of the most successful films of the year. This is a positive sign, as Mojang Studios has now started considering the possibility of bringing more Minecraft-related movies and shows in the future.

Fans will soon be getting a new, fully animated Netflix series based on the game. While no other details have been revealed about the show, it will be interesting to see how creators use the blocky world to tell unique stories.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

