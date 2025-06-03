Netflix’s upcoming Minecraft animated series might be in the wrong hands

Minecraft has come a long way since its early days of cobblestone bases and creeper explosions. With over 15 years of existence and a globally active community, the franchise has turned into more than just a sandbox game. Now, Netflix is taking it a step forward by developing an animated Minecraft series.

However, there’s one problem: it might not be going in the right direction. Here’s why the upcoming Minecraft series might not turn out as fans expect – a lot of it has to do with the animation studio behind it.

Note: This article is subjective and based on the author's opinions.

Netflix’s Minecraft series might not be good

The End can be explored in the series (Image via Mojang Studios)

In an official blog post, Netflix revealed that the animation for the upcoming series is being handled by WildBrain, the same studio responsible for shows like Sonic Prime, Ninjago: Dragons Rising, and Carmen Sandiego.

While the shows have found a place among younger viewers, they haven’t done much to appeal to older or even young adult audiences. The animation style often leans toward bright visuals, simplified character designs, and fast-paced storytelling that doesn’t leave much room for depth.

That’s where the concern lies. Minecraft isn’t just a game for kids anymore. The fanbase has matured. Many longtime players are in their 20s and 30s, and while new, younger fans continue to join, the core audience isn’t as narrow as it once was.

The recently released and wildly successful A Minecraft Movie already targeted a younger demographic with a simple and fun storyline. If the animated series does the same, it’s a missed opportunity to tell stories that could resonate with a broader audience and prove that some engaging plots can be spawned from the blocky world.

Minecraft’s world has a lot of potential for storytelling if approached with the right intent. While there’s no built-in story in the game itself, players have created their own legends and theories over the years – from the mystery of Herobrine to the secrets of the End dimension.

The animated series has the opportunity to bring out creativity and turn it into something meaningful. But that requires a tone that isn’t limited to Saturday morning cartoon vibes.

The End, for example, is one of the most mysterious areas in the blocky world. It's vast and sometimes even sinister. A story centered around a journey into the End could build real tension, introduce new lore about the endermen, and explore what lies beyond the portal.

There are so many interesting mobs that could support a wonderful story (Image via Mojang Studios)

Characters could be developed with actual arcs, and the blocky world’s strange mechanics could become narrative elements. But such an approach requires the animation and writing to slow down and let the atmosphere breathe – something WildBrain’s past projects haven’t really prioritized.

Even a more grounded story about life in a village or exploration could go deeper than just kid-friendly action and gags. Players who’ve spent hundreds of hours building in survival mode or navigating the nether will expect more from a series than a mere lighthearted plot.

Minecraft deserves something closer to Avatar: The Last Airbender in tone, balanced with adventure, emotion, and worldbuilding, rather than another kid-centric adventure.

WildBrain has the technical ability to make a show, no doubt. But so far, their creative direction hasn’t shown much depth. If Netflix and Mojang Studios want the Minecraft series to stand out, they’ll need to push for storytelling that challenges the usual formula. Otherwise, it risks becoming another animated spin-off that fades into the background.

There’s still time to get it right. Minecraft is a unique universe. It has no strict canon, which means writers and animators are free to build something original. Whether it’s exploring ancient builders, discovering the origin of mobs, or setting up a new realm entirely, the limitless blocky world gives them all the freedom they need.

