Minecraft's animated series needs to focus on a dimension overlooked by the movie

Netflix and Minecraft have partnered up to bring a brand new animated series that will present the familiar blocky world in a new light. The release and massive success of Warner Bros’ A Minecraft Movie has proved that Mojang Studios’ popular title can work in any format, be it a game or a feature-length movie. However, the show's makers need to focus on a particular dimension of the game that the movie unfortunately ignored.

A Minecraft Movie showed many aspects of the game, from mobs such as creepers, zombies, and skeletons to items such as pickaxe, elytra, and the shield. However, Warner Bros missed the opportunity to explore the mysterious End dimension. This void-like region is like an empty slate with barely any lore behind it. This means the story writers can use it to make the plot more interesting.

Below, we will explore why the animated series should focus more on exploring the End dimension and how it can improve the show.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

Exploring the End dimension in the upcoming Minecraft animated series

The End dimension in Minecraft has a bizarre ring structure (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/garocromwell)

While the overworld offers a lot of things to explore and most of the plot can revolve around the region, one of the most intriguing settings for storytelling is the End dimension. Known for its otherworldly architecture, the End has long fascinated players and has massive untapped potential for storytelling on screen.

In the game, the End is often treated as the final destination, a place players reach after collecting all the resources and weapons. There’s a good reason for this preparation; It’s home to the powerful Ender Dragon and strange creatures like endermen and shulkers. But what lies beyond the dragon fight? This question opens the door for writers and animators to build new lore around this mysterious realm.

By focusing on the End, the animated series can introduce new characters — perhaps a society of intelligent endermen, guardians of forgotten knowledge, or rogue explorers who’ve made this alien dimension their home. These characters can offer different perspectives on the game’s world, its history, and even its future.

In a recent blog post, Netflix mentioned that the Minecraft animated series will introduce new characters. This is the perfect setting for building the lore of the End, perhaps even connecting it with the nether dimension. The possibilities are quite “endless,” pun intended.

The end dimension in Minecraft can look very beautiful in animation (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/bunniestream)

Another great benefit of focusing on the End dimension comes from the animation aspect. This region’s unique look and feel provide a perfect backdrop for visually stunning scenes. The floating islands, purple skies, chorus trees, and ancient end cities create an environment that is both haunting and beautiful.

With the power of animation, the creators can expand on this aesthetic, adding new biomes within the End, strange ruins, or even long-lost portals that lead to hidden dimensions.

The End also gives the show's writers the chance to craft a deeper mythos around the ender dragon. What if the dragon wasn’t just a boss but a guardian protecting something far more important? This could lead to epic quests, moral dilemmas, and character growth for the show’s protagonists.

Most importantly, exploring the End of the animated series would offer fans something new. It’s a part of the game that remains mysterious and rarely explored in-depth, even by seasoned players.

Some aspects of the endermen have no concrete explanation, such as how they can teleport, why they pick up things, and who they were before. While many people have come up with theories explaining a lot of lore behind the game, the best thing about Minecraft is that anyone can craft their own story, giving it a unique spin. It would be interesting to see what the series will bring for Minecraft fans.

