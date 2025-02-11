Minecraft: All End biomes explained

Minecraft is a game filled with so many biomes that they can be grouped into multiple groups. The End biomes are in an entirely different dimension, making it easy to classify them. The dimension is the most discussed mystery in the game and acts as the endgame for Minecraft. Here is where you will find and fight the Ender dragon.

After defeating the Ender Dragon, end gateways appear, providing portals to the outer islands. Utilizing these gateways is a safer method to access distant biomes without the perilous journey through the void.

Be prepared when you first travel to this Minecraft dimension, get the best gear, a few exploding beds, feature falling, and bows with plenty of arrows to fight the final boss.

Every Minecraft End biome explained

1) The End

End is one of the more popular dimensions in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

This is where your End adventure begins. Upon entering the End, players find themselves on a sizable central island made entirely of end stone. Dominated by towering obsidian pillars topped with end crystals, this area is the lair of the Ender Dragon.

The perpetual twilight and eerie ambiance set the stage for one of Minecraft's most iconic battles. The endermen roam this island in abundance, adding to the realm's mystique.

2) End highlands

End cities are mostly found in this biome (Image via Mojang Studios)

After you venture beyond the End’s main island, the end highlands form the elevated regions of the outer end islands. This biome is particularly significant as it's the exclusive spawning ground for chorus trees which are tall, peculiar plants that yield chorus fruit when harvested.

End cities, sprawling vertical structures filled with valuable loot and guarded by shulkers are commonly found here. Explorers seeking elytra, the coveted wings granting flight, will often find them aboard end ships docked alongside these cities.

End cities are a cool addition to the game and more of these new structures would help the dimension a lot.

3) End midlands

Most of the End biomes are way too similar to the others (Image via Mojang Studios)

Serving as transitional zones, the end midlands are the sloping areas that bridge the towering highlands and the lower terrains. While they don't host chorus trees, end cities can still generate in this biome, offering adventurers opportunities to gather treasures and confront shulkers. The midlands provide a balanced terrain, making exploration moderately challenging.

4) End barrens

These Minecraft biomes can get a bit confusing (Image via Mojang Studios)

Positioned at the peripheries of the End's outer islands, the end barrens are characterized by their flat expanses and cliffs. This biome is relatively desolate; neither end cities nor chorus trees generate here.

However, endermen continue to wander these barren lands. The barrens often act as buffer zones between more resource-rich biomes and the endless void, serving as contemplative spaces for travelers.

5) Small end Islands

Small end islands are just what their name entails (Image via Mojang Studios)

Scattered throughout this vast empty landscape, the small end islands biome consists of numerous tiny islands dotting the void. These isolated landmasses are primarily composed of end stone and are devoid of significant structures like end cities or chorus trees.

Navigating between these islands can be treacherous, requiring careful planning and ample resources, especially when bridging gaps or using ender pearls. The biggest difficulty in the End biomes is crossing through its many islands.

The biomes are empty compared to the other two dimensions but still, the End has become a fan favorite among fans. Most of the biomes in the End are way too similar that it’s odd to even call them separate biomes. The dimension is in desperate need of a new update.

Fans have wanted more biomes and new mobs in this dimension. In a previous article, we discussed what new biomes for the End could be added to the game.

