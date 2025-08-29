This Minecraft mod completely overhauls the cave system

Mojang has worked a lot on Minecraft's cave system in the past. They have expanded and overhauled how they generate in the Overworld, and even added new cave biomes like Lush Caves, Deep Dark, and Dripstone Caves. Despite that, several mods that add new cave systems are quite popular among millions.

Ad

One such mod is called Alex's Caves. Here is everything to know about this Minecraft mod.

Features and download guide for Alex's Caves Minecraft mod

What does Alex's Caves mod offer?

This mod adds loads of completely unique and bizarre cave biomes (Image via CurseForge/sbom_xela)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Alex's Caves is a massive Minecraft mod that adds six new cave biomes to the Overworld realm.

Ad

Trending

These cave biomes are extremely uncommon, in contrast to most other biomes. However, they are quite fascinating since they include a range of special blocks, items, creatures, and features. Every new cave biome have its own fog, light color, brightness, ambient particles, and more.

The six biomes are called:

Magnetic Caves

Primordial Caves

Toxic Caves

Abyssal Chasm

Forlorn Hollows

Candy Cavity

You must locate an Underground Cabin anywhere in the Overworld in order to start finding these new cave biomes. From there, you must loot barrels containing cave tablets and a Cave Compendium. The Compendium is a manual for Alex's Caves that should provide you with all the information you need to locate and investigate every biome the mod offers.

Ad

Since some shader packs might change or worsen the unique appearance of these new biomes, the modder advises players to explore this mod without them.

How to download and install Alex's Caves mod on Minecraft?

Alex's Caves can be easily downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge)

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing Alex's Caves mod for Minecraft:

Ad

Download and install the Forge for the game version 1.20.1. Head to CurseForge and either search for Alex's Caves mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Forge 1.20.1 as of now. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the game's launcher and find the Forge 1.20.1 modded game version. Open the game, enter a world, and start exploring all the new cave biomes.

Ad

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!