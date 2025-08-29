This Minecraft mod completely overhauls the cave system

Mojang has worked a lot on Minecraft's cave system in the past. They have expanded and overhauled how they generate in the Overworld, and even added new cave biomes like Lush Caves, Deep Dark, and Dripstone Caves. Despite that, several mods that add new cave systems are quite popular among millions.
One such mod is called Alex's Caves. Here is everything to know about this Minecraft mod.
Features and download guide for Alex's Caves Minecraft mod
What does Alex's Caves mod offer?
Alex's Caves is a massive Minecraft mod that adds six new cave biomes to the Overworld realm.
These cave biomes are extremely uncommon, in contrast to most other biomes. However, they are quite fascinating since they include a range of special blocks, items, creatures, and features. Every new cave biome have its own fog, light color, brightness, ambient particles, and more.
The six biomes are called:
- Magnetic Caves
- Primordial Caves
- Toxic Caves
- Abyssal Chasm
- Forlorn Hollows
- Candy Cavity
You must locate an Underground Cabin anywhere in the Overworld in order to start finding these new cave biomes. From there, you must loot barrels containing cave tablets and a Cave Compendium. The Compendium is a manual for Alex's Caves that should provide you with all the information you need to locate and investigate every biome the mod offers.
Since some shader packs might change or worsen the unique appearance of these new biomes, the modder advises players to explore this mod without them.
How to download and install Alex's Caves mod on Minecraft?
Here is a short guide on downloading and installing Alex's Caves mod for Minecraft:
- Download and install the Forge for the game version 1.20.1.
- Head to CurseForge and either search for Alex's Caves mod.
- On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Forge 1.20.1 as of now.
- Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft.
- Open the game's launcher and find the Forge 1.20.1 modded game version.
- Open the game, enter a world, and start exploring all the new cave biomes.
