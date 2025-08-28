What is Minecraft The Copper Age update?

The Minecraft The Copper Age update is the upcoming game drop that is set to introduce the copper golem and an array of other items and tools made of copper. The update will add many new features as well as address persistent bugs and issues to improve the gameplay experience for players.Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft The Copper Age update.Minecraft The Copper Age update will introduce many new items based on copperThe Minecraft The Copper Age update is the upcoming game drop that is slated to release later this year. Also known as the Fall drop, it is the third major build of 2025 and is set to introduce many new items and features primarily based on copper.The copper golem is one of the highlights of the Minecraft The Copper Age update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)One of the highlights of the The Copper Age update is the arrival of the copper golem, a variant of the golem mob. This unique mob helps players sort and arrange items, making it the perfect entity for resource management in the game. It picks up items players place in the copper chest and neatly stacks them in the nearest available chests.The Copper Age update will also introduce the copper golem statue, an oxidised version of the copper golem mob. Apart from its use as a decorative item with four unique poses, it can also be used in builds. Each of the four poses of the block emits a unique redstone signal, making it a great item for puzzles and traps based on specific patterns.The game drop will introduce new copper weapons and armor (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)Apart from the mob and its oxidised block, the Minecraft The Copper Age update will also introduce weapons and armor made of copper. It will add the copper sword, a weapon that deals more damage than the stone sword but less than the iron variant. Further, it will add the copper helmet, copper chestplate, copper leggings, and copper boots. While less powerful than better alternatives, it bridges the gap between stone and iron, making it a great asset early on in the gameplay. The relative ease of obtaining copper (except from Ea Nasir, of course) also makes it a great option to use without being worried.The Copper Age update in Minecraft will also introduce copper tools, including the copper pickaxe, copper axe, copper hoe, and copper shovel. Just like the weapons and armor, it provides more durability and helps bridge the gap between different tiers of tools in the game.The Minecraft The Copper Age update will add an array of copper decorations (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)Apart from new mobs and items, the Minecraft The Copper Age update will introduce many new copper decorations as well. It is set to add the copper torches, lanterns, chains, and bars. These new decorative blocks will vastly expand the building and creative possibilities in the game, allowing players to come up with new building opportunities with the various shades of oxidation and styles.Shelves are a major addition in the Minecraft The Copper Age update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)The Minecraft The Copper Age update will also introduce shelves, a cool and powerful way to store and stack items vertically. These unique blocks can be placed next to each other, creating a powerful storage system that allows hot-swap ping of tools and other blocks. Additionally, it can be powered with redstone to swap an entire stack of items at once.The update will introduce much-needed improvements to the visual aspect and UI of certain gameplay elements (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)As for graphical improvements, the update will also improve the look and performance of the Vibrant Visuals overhaul. It will also make a much-needed improvement to the dye art, adding new icons that will make it easier for players to recognise and organise them. The End Sky will also receive a change in the Java edition, with the sky periodically emitting a purple glow and occasional sounds.Players can also expect many gameplay improvements and rectification of bugs or persistent issues in the Minecraft The Copper Age update. It will also improve and enhance the existing mechanics to provide a seamless yearning for the mines for the players. Additionally, the customisable debug screen will be a great asset for players who rely on performance data to tune their gameplay.Also read: Crops &amp; Farms Bedrock add-on: All you need to knowCheck out our other articles:How to get and use the Reese's Sodium Options modCool ways to use shelvesHow to get boss mob spawn eggsHow to sort items using a copper golem4 best mods to bring mobs to lifeAll fishing enchantments explained