Minecraft needs to fix this adorable interaction between iron golem and baby villagers

By Pranay Mishra
Published Aug 29, 2025 10:12 GMT
The iron golem offering a poppy flower to a baby villager (Image via Reddit/Just-Guarantee7808/Mojang Studios)
The iron golem offering a poppy flower to a baby villager (Image via Reddit/Just-Guarantee7808/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft has many hidden features that quite a few fans are unaware of. The blocky world is filled with so many mobs, and one of them is the iron golem. This powerful but gentle mob protects villagers from all threats, even when players attack the residents. There’s also a cute mechanic where the iron golem offers a poppy flower to baby villagers. This is a reference to the popular Ghibli movie Castle in the Sky.

Redditor Just-Guarantee7808 shared a post on r/Minecraft, reminding the community that it's been six years and the developers have yet to add the ability for baby villagers to accept poppy flowers from iron golems. For those unaware, baby villagers stopped taking flowers in around 2019 with the release of the 1.14 update.

Old-Paper-3932 was confused, as they had seen a baby villager taking flowers from an iron golem while playing the latest version of Minecraft Bedrock. MrScrodoBaggins said they had also seen the loading‑screen tip, “iron golems give flowers to villager children.” Shadowpika655 clarified that this issue was exclusive to Java Edition after version 1.14.

Redditors react to the iron golem offering flower (Image via Reddit)
Redditors react to the iron golem offering flower (Image via Reddit)

josefofc wasn't aware that baby villagers could take flowers. TackleEnvironmental6 replied that they used to long ago. josefofc asked how the mechanic worked, to which Old_Leather_Sofa replied that the golem would extend its hand when a baby villager was nearby. After some time, the poppy flower would disappear and the golem would return to work.

Minor features in Minecraft create major impact

New mob variants have been added to the game (Image via Mojang Studios)
New mob variants have been added to the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

Something as small as the iron golem offering flowers to villagers is a very simple and quite useless game mechanic. However, it adds a lot of character to the game and makes observing the blocky world more interesting. When mobs interact with each other in such ways, it makes the world more alive and dynamic, something Minecraft needs more of.

The updates this year have fixed some of the issues with effects such as falling leaves, leaf litter, and ambient sounds improving the environment. Mojang needs to work more on making this even better. More mob interactions should definitely be one of the next additions.

The developers should also make different villagers behave distinctly, offering different trade items, resources, etc. All the updates this year have been wonderful, adding new features like ghast variants, animal mob variants, etc. Perhaps the future updates will bring even more new content for the ambiance of the game.

