Minecraft fans have high expectations for an End update

By Pranay Mishra
Published Aug 28, 2025 09:45 GMT
Minecraft players discuss what the End update should bring (Image via Mojang Studios)
Minecraft players discuss what the End update should bring (Image via Mojang Studios)

For years, Minecraft fans have been waiting for an End update, as this desolate, limbo-like dimension hasn't got any major change for a long time. The End is usually visited when players are about to finish the game by fighting the Ender Dragon, and to obtain the elytra from End cities. Due to the long wait, fans had set high expectations for an End update.

Redditor Just-Guarantee7808 shared a short video on r/Minecraft with a caption asking the community what the update should bring to the blocky world, given that so many players wanted Mojang to focus on the End. The video featured a fly‑around of the End dimension and showed how empty and uniform it looks, contrasting sharply with the Overworld and the Nether.

Turbulent_Relative70 said that whenever they went to the End, they beat the Ender Dragon, got the elytra, and then never returned. This made sense, as there had not been much worth exploring afterward. The user added that Mojang could have made the region more vertical, with floating islands stacked higher.

Players would have needed to use the elytra to move around, with better loot scattered to reward the risk. This would have made exploration dangerous yet worthwhile. reindert144 added that after collecting some shulker boxes, they never returned to the End.

Redditors talk about what the End update should bring to Minecraft (Image via Reddit)
Redditors talk about what the End update should bring to Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

Mrfireball2012 suggested that adding End cliffs would have been great, along with a purple plant that could have been used to craft wood. They also mentioned asteroids with different ore types sprinkled around the void, which would have been interesting.

ToneSignificant139 added that floating asteroids with rare ores would have made things more dynamic in this otherwise stagnant dimension. They also proposed that Mojang Studios could have introduced new mobs to guard these resources.

An End update is needed for Minecraft

The End dimension in Minecraft needs a major update (Image via Mojang Studios)
The End dimension in Minecraft needs a major update (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft has come a long way, started off as a simple game focused on mining and crafting, staying true to its name. With countless major and minor updates, the blocky world became layered and complex. New mobs, such as the happy ghast and the sniffer, populated the Overworld.

Mojang had improved the Nether as well. In 2020, the studio released a major update that completely changed the landscape of the hellish dimension. With the Overworld and the Nether drastically improved, fans believed the developers must have been working on something for the End. It would have been interesting to see how substantial that update turned out to be. Hopefully, the community's feedback will be heard and implemented soon.

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Edited by Angad Sharma
