Minecraft fans have high expectations for an End update

For years, Minecraft fans have been waiting for an End update, as this desolate, limbo-like dimension hasn't got any major change for a long time. The End is usually visited when players are about to finish the game by fighting the Ender Dragon, and to obtain the elytra from End cities. Due to the long wait, fans had set high expectations for an End update.Redditor Just-Guarantee7808 shared a short video on r/Minecraft with a caption asking the community what the update should bring to the blocky world, given that so many players wanted Mojang to focus on the End. The video featured a fly‑around of the End dimension and showed how empty and uniform it looks, contrasting sharply with the Overworld and the Nether.We ALL Want an End Update, but What Should It Include? byu/Just-Guarantee7808 inMinecraftTurbulent_Relative70 said that whenever they went to the End, they beat the Ender Dragon, got the elytra, and then never returned. This made sense, as there had not been much worth exploring afterward. The user added that Mojang could have made the region more vertical, with floating islands stacked higher.Players would have needed to use the elytra to move around, with better loot scattered to reward the risk. This would have made exploration dangerous yet worthwhile. reindert144 added that after collecting some shulker boxes, they never returned to the End.Redditors talk about what the End update should bring to Minecraft (Image via Reddit)Mrfireball2012 suggested that adding End cliffs would have been great, along with a purple plant that could have been used to craft wood. They also mentioned asteroids with different ore types sprinkled around the void, which would have been interesting.ToneSignificant139 added that floating asteroids with rare ores would have made things more dynamic in this otherwise stagnant dimension. They also proposed that Mojang Studios could have introduced new mobs to guard these resources.An End update is needed for MinecraftThe End dimension in Minecraft needs a major update (Image via Mojang Studios)Minecraft has come a long way, started off as a simple game focused on mining and crafting, staying true to its name. With countless major and minor updates, the blocky world became layered and complex. New mobs, such as the happy ghast and the sniffer, populated the Overworld.Mojang had improved the Nether as well. In 2020, the studio released a major update that completely changed the landscape of the hellish dimension. With the Overworld and the Nether drastically improved, fans believed the developers must have been working on something for the End. It would have been interesting to see how substantial that update turned out to be. Hopefully, the community's feedback will be heard and implemented soon.