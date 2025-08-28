September will likely be a big month for Minecraft fans

Mojang has been focusing on smaller Minecraft game drops throughout the year. This has kept the game's core community invested in the game. The developers have released loads of new features in these game drops like happy ghasts, creaking, craftable saddles, lead changes, pale garden, etc.
As the second half of 2025 progresses, there are strong chances that September might be a massive month for Minecraft enthusiasts. Here's how.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
Reasons why September might be a massive month for Minecraft enthusiasts
The second Minecraft Live of 2025 will take place in September
Firstly, Mojang might host their second Minecraft Live event of 2025 in September. Though the game company has not confirmed its date, there was a major date leak a few days ago on Minecraft's official Spanish page.
In the Minecraft Live's Spanish page, the date for the next event was mentioned to be September 22, 2025. Even though it was soon removed by the company after it was leaked, the webpage was archived and can be accessed from the Wayback Machine.
The event will most likely not take place on September 22, 2025, because it is a Monday. However, there are strong chances for it to be held sometime in September.
In this live show, Mojang will most likely plan to announce the release date of the third game drop, and announce the fourth and last game drop of the year. Furthermore, there are discussions in the community that they might also reveal a brand new title, which was also leaked earlier this year, called "Project Spicewood".
Third Minecraft game drop of 2025 could drop in September
Another reason why September can be a massive month for Minecraft is that Mojang might release the third game drop. This small update consists of various types of copper features like copper golem, tools, armor, lanterns, torches, etc.
As of now, the developers have introduced all the third game drop's features in snapshots and beta previews. Hence, they will now fix bugs and glitches related to these new features before releasing them.
Since August is almost over and Mojang has already started ironing out issues, the third game drop will most likely release in September.
